UK's covert web surveillance programme moves beyond test phase

clock • 3 min read
UK's covert web surveillance programme moves beyond test phase
Image:

UK's covert web surveillance programme moves beyond test phase

Officials have reportedly commenced efforts towards gathering internet connection records on a national scale

The UK government is secretively advancing a web surveillance technology with the potential to record and retain the browsing histories of millions of individuals. As per Wired, official reports...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

UK's policing minister argues for more facial recognition

Microsoft to discontinue Windows 10 21H2 support

More on Privacy

UK's policing minister advocates for increased adoption of facial recognition systems
Privacy

UK's policing minister argues for more facial recognition

Proposal could bring together bodycams and facial recognition

Dev Kundaliya
clock 16 May 2023 • 2 min read
Proposals to scan private messages for child abuse may face annulment by the courts, EU lawyers warn
Privacy

EU proposal to scan private messages for child abuse may be illegal

Lawyers say proposed client-side scanning measures likely break the law in several areas

Dev Kundaliya
clock 09 May 2023 • 3 min read
Microsoft investigates reports of Edge browser leaking all visited URLs to Bing
Privacy

Microsoft investigates reports of Edge leaking all visited URLs to Bing

The problem is linked to 'follow creators' feature in the browser

Dev Kundaliya
clock 27 April 2023 • 2 min read