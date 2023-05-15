Pension fund warns 470,000 members may have been compromised by Capita hackers

clock • 3 min read
Pension fund warns 470,000 members may have been compromised by Capita hackers
Image:

Pension fund warns 470,000 members may have been compromised by Capita hackers

USS, the UK's largest pension fund, relies on Capita's technology to facilitate its internal pension administration procedures

The Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS), the largest pension fund in Britain, has disclosed that data pertaining to 470,000 of its members may have been stolen following a recent cyberattack o...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

UK's policing minister argues for more facial recognition

Microsoft to discontinue Windows 10 21H2 support

More on Hacking

Capita cyberattack could cost the firm £20 million
Hacking

Capita cyberattack could cost the firm £20m

The company says it has implemented measures to safeguard the integrity, safety and security of its IT infrastructure

Dev Kundaliya
clock 11 May 2023 • 3 min read
Western Digital customer data stolen in March cyberattack
Hacking

Western Digital customer data stolen in March cyberattack

The information included customer names, billing and shipping addresses, email addresses and telephone numbers

Dev Kundaliya
clock 09 May 2023 • 3 min read
Russians weaponise WinRAR to attack Ukraine
Hacking

Russians weaponise WinRAR to attack Ukraine

Attackers used VPNs to infiltrate and WinRAR scripts to wipe data

Dev Kundaliya
clock 05 May 2023 • 3 min read