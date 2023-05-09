What is cyber's 'ultimate weapon'?

As the world becomes increasingly digitised, cybersecurity's importance cannot be overstated.

The rise in sophisticated and targeted cyber attacks on both public and private sectors poses a grave threat - which is why Computing is hosting the Cybersecurity Festival on Wednesday and Thursday this week, bringing together some of the most influential voices in security leadership across the UK.

One of the standout sessions will be presented by Ian Hill, CISO of UPP, addressing the ultimate threat: cyber weapons designed to kill or injure.

Cyber attacks that affect the physical world are rarely discussed, but their implications are immense. Hill will highlight the evolution of attacks on critical national infrastructure, from direct and indirect attacks aimed at causing harm to targeted cyber assassinations. He will also examine the phenomenon of astroturfing and the incitement of mob rule.

Beyond Hill's session, the Cybersecurity Festival includes access to exclusive keynotes, panels, deep-dive sessions and networking opportunities. Attendees will be able to connect and meet in person with top industry leaders and practitioners across different sectors, examine the latest developments in the cybersecurity space, and showcase their own organisations.

Sessions will cover a wide range of topics, including automation and AI; supply-chain security; zero-trust; recruitment and retention; and psychological safety. Attendees can expect to gain practical insights into rigorous real-world security measures, ways of embedding a defence-minded culture and the latest initiatives and technological innovations.

This is an excellent opportunity for individuals and organisations to stay informed about current cybersecurity trends, share practical ideas and examples and network with peers in the industry.

