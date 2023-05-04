US regulator criticises Meta over use of childrens' data

FCA proposes strict new privacy controls on the social media giant
The US Federal Trade Commission has criticised Meta's safeguarding and privacy controls with respect to children using its Messenger Kids app, suggesting strict new controls on the use of data from...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders