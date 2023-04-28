UK banks suffer service outage

John Leonard
clock • 1 min read
Customers of Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and TSB Bank locked out of their accounts

Thousands of customers of four UK banks are having problems logging on via the companies' websites and mobile apps.

The banks, Lloyds Banking Group subsidiaries Lloyds Bank, Halifax Bank and Bank of Scotland and also TSB Bank, which was previously a subsidiary of Lloyds, started having issues early on Friday morning.

Customers of all four banks have been taking to social media to voice their frustration.

"Banking apps are down. Always on payday, great!" said a Halifax customer on Twitter.

According to Downdetector site, which tracks customer access complaints, more 10,000 customers have reported outages at Halifax alone.

The site shows issues for all four banks beginning shortly after 6am on Friday morning and continuing at the time of writing, 12pm. The banks have apologised, but have so far not issued statements as to the cause of the disruption and when it might be rectified.

A Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson said: "We're sorry some of our customers may be experiencing issues when logging into internet banking this morning. We're working hard to have it back to normal soon. We're working to solve this as soon as possible and apologise for any inconvenience caused."

This story is ongoing and will be updated as information becomes available.

