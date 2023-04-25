Silver Lake makes $2.4bn offer to acquire German multinational Software AG

clock • 3 min read
Silver Lake makes $2.4bn offer to acquire German multinational Software AG. Image Credit: Software AG
Image:

Silver Lake makes $2.4bn offer to acquire German multinational Software AG. Image Credit: Software AG

Offer follows 2021 investment of €344 million in Software AG's convertible bond

Silver Lake Management, a private equity firm, has made a striking offer to acquire Software AG, a German multinational software company, in a deal that values the firm at €2.2 billion ($2.42 billi...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

UK's digital consumer bill to tackle big tech firms

Interview: Illumio, Security Excellence Awards finalist

More on Mergers and Acquisitions

UK regulator cuts close to Broadcom-VMware merger deadline
Mergers and Acquisitions

UK regulator cuts close to Broadcom-VMware merger deadline

The CMA aims to issue its report two months before Broadcom closes the deal

Dev Kundaliya
clock 24 April 2023 • 2 min read
HPE to acquire ops management company OpsRamp
Mergers and Acquisitions

HPE to acquire operations management company OpsRamp

Move aims to further enhamce GreenLake as an IT operations management platform

Kelsey Rees
clock 21 March 2023 • 2 min read
UnitedHealth EMIS merger could lead to higher costs for NHS: CMA
Mergers and Acquisitions

UnitedHealth's EMIS acquisition could lead to higher costs for NHS: CMA

US insurer's planned $1.2bn purchase of UK health software firm could breach competition rules, says watchdog, which has launched an investigation

Dev Kundaliya
clock 21 March 2023 • 3 min read