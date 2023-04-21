Nominations for this year's Women in Tech Excellence Awards close at midnight on Friday 28th April. If you work with women in the tech industry who should be rewarded for their hard work, we want to hear all about it!

These awards recognise top-performing women from across the technology space, and provide inspiration for younger women looking to build a career in our industry.

The challenge of increasing diversity in IT is now firmly on the agenda across the UK, but it is far from a solved problem. Women are still under-represented across the sector, especially at higher echelons, and they're also likely to be paid less than their male counterparts for the same work.

The issue extends right through the career, starting in schools where education institutions report little to no growth in the numbers of women taking STEM subjects. More needs to be done to encourage the women IT leaders of tomorrow.

The Women in Tech Excellence Awards are designed to help us move towards a solution as an industry, by recognising and promoting the many talented women and other success stories already in place. Women undoubtedly belong in IT, and the industry can lead to rewarding, fulfilling careers for everyone.

Now in their seventh yea, the Women in Tech Excellence Awards have already celebrated the achievements of over 1,800 women, in front of over 2,700 people. And we don't just shout about this success at the awards themselves - we also publish videos, galleries and articles from the event on Computing, to ensure that hundreds of thousands of people can see for themselves the talent that's out there.

"Winning a Women in Tech Award is great recognition for my work and contribution to the industry over the past year" said 2022 Rising Star of the Year - Tech winner Samantha Willington, of IMB Consulting. "The award opens the opportunity for inspiring other women from backgrounds where learning about tech and a career in tech is not so accessible, and to promote careers in tech as a true fit for any woman".

We will announce this year's winners at an exclusive awards ceremony in London on 23rd November - the perfect chance to come together and reward the inspirational women in the industry.

