Effective regulation of AI is crucial to prevent harmful outcomes: Sundar Pichai

In an interview with CBS, Pichai acknowledged that Google does not fully understand its own generative AI, and called for greater regulation.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai, has expressed worries about the adverse implications of generative AI technology and is advocating for fresh regulations to govern its usage. In an interview with CBS's...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders