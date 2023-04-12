Anne Keast-Butler takes top job at GCHQ

The 17th director of GCHQ is the first woman to hold the post

Tom Allen
clock • 2 min read
Anne Keast-Butler has had a 30-year career in security. Image: GCHQ
Image:

Anne Keast-Butler has had a 30-year career in security. Image: GCHQ

GCHQ, the UK intelligence organisation that includes the National Cyber Security Centre, has appointed a female director for the first time in its 104-year history.

Anne Keast-Butler, currently deputy director general at MI5, will take up the new role in May, succeeding Sir Jeremy Fleming. Sir Jeremy announced his intent to step down in January, after six y...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Computing celebrates 50 years of publication

IT Essentials: Welcome to the dark side (of supply chains)

More on Corporate

The name change was spotted in a court filing.
Corporate

Twitter no longer exists

Musk says his 'dog is the CEO of Twitter'

Dev Kundaliya
clock 13 April 2023 • 4 min read
How much do you know about your workforce?
Corporate

For quick DEI wins, focus on employee data

Inequalities in technology and the wider STEM field persist, despite a great deal of attention being focused on trying to level up. How can companies use employee data to shift the dial?

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 13 April 2023 • 9 min read
Microsoft shelves plans to establish new office complex in London
Corporate

Microsoft shelves plans for new London office complex

But the company is 'committed to the UK'

Dev Kundaliya
clock 06 April 2023 • 2 min read