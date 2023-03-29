Google accused of wilfully destroying evidence - again

Google destroyed messages which may have contained evidence for antitrust suits against the company, ruled a US federal judge yesterday.

Judge James Donato, presiding over the suit, was quite clear in his judgement, stating that Google intended to subvert the process of evidence gathering, and displayed a dismissive attitude towards the suit, which was filed in 2020 by multiple US states, companies and consumers. The suit alleges that Google unlawfully obtains monopolies in search services and search advertising. Google has denied the allegations.

The ruling relates to Google Chat, which has a history feature that can be switched on or off. Google would be expected to keep the history feature switched on, due to the requirements of litigation.

Similar claims relating to the same suit were reported in February.

It was at this point that Judge Donato issued an order directing Google to find the additional records - precisely to test the proposition that large quantities of case relevant messages had been deleted. Google then managed to find extra messages, which the plaintiffs argued demonstrated a deliberate decision to try to conceal them in the first place.

Bolstering that argument is the fact that the chat messages show Google staff deliberating whether to turn history off, so that evidence of their discussion could disappear.

After the earlier suits were filed, Donato said, "Google falsely assured the Court in a case management statement in October 2020 that it had ‘taken appropriate steps to preserve all evidence relevant to the issues reasonably evident in this action,' without saying a word about Chats" or its 24-hour deletion practice.

"In its legal filings, Google has maintained that Chat was primarily a social outlet akin to an electronic break room," the judge wrote.

"The record demonstrates otherwise. An abundance of evidence establishes that Google employees routinely used Chat to discuss substantive business topics, including matters relevant to this antitrust litigation."

"The court concludes that Google intended to subvert the discovery process, and that Chat evidence was ‘lost with the intent to prevent its use in litigation' and 'with the intent to deprive another party of the information's use in the litigation.'"

This ruling doesn't mean that Google has lost the entire antitrust suit. Deliberation there remains ongoing. However, the judge did order Google to pay for the costs incurred by the plaintiffs in challenging its evidence handling.

Google is also being hit with antitrust lawsuits in Europe.

A Google spokeperson commented: "Our teams have conscientiously worked, for years, to respond to Epic and the state AGs' discovery requests and we have produced over three million documents, including thousands of chats. We'll continue to show the court how choice, security, and openness are built into Android and Google Play."