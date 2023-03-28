The Cloud Excellence Awards are back for 2023

Computing is pleased to announce the return of the annual Cloud Excellence Awards, one of the most in-demand and popular events on our calendar.

The cloud can be an incredibly powerful tool for organisations, enabling them to respond quickly to changing market conditions, experiment with new ideas, and quickly and efficiently set up new infrastructure and platforms.

The Cloud Excellence Awards are how companies can showcase their success in leveraging the cloud to achieve these benefits.

Entering the Cloud Excellence Awards is a great way for companies to showcase their innovative products, as well as demonstrate their successful use cases in the cloud industry. The awards highlight the top performers in UK cloud, and being named a winner in a category is a surefire way to stand out among your peers.

Enter now

The awards cover every aspect of the cloud from both vendor and customer angles, providing opportunities for companies of all sizes and industries to participate. On top of that, the lucky winners are covered in Computing - giving them the opportunity to share their success with a wider audience.

The 2023 awards will take place on Thursday 22nd September, at a live awards ceremony in Central London. This will be an excellent opportunity to meet your friends and peers, network and hear more about what the UK's most influential companies are doing in this important space.

If you stand out in this industry and deserve to be recognised for your hard work, enter the Cloud Excellence Awards 2023 before entries close on the 9th June. Click here to see this year's categories and entry criteria, or use this link to submit an entry.