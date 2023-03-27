Intel co-founder Gordon Moore dies aged 94

According to a statement from Intel and Moore's family philanthropic foundation, he passed away at his home in Hawaii, surrounded by his family.

Moore began working on semiconductors in the 1950s and went on to co-found the Intel Corporation in 1968.

He became famous for his 1965 prediction, known as Moore's Law, that the number of transistors on an integrated circuit (IC) would double every year.

Moore revised his estimate in 1975, saying the number of transistors on a chip would double every two years for the next decade.

While the precise rate of growth has been tweaked a few more times, Moore's prediction of steady, incremental improvements still remains true today.

In his original 1965 paper ("Cramming More Components onto Integrated Circuits"), Moore wrote that integrated circuits would lead to the emergence of "such wonders as home computers - or at least terminals connected to a central computer - automatic controls for automobiles, and personal portable communications equipment".

Moore's prediction spurred Intel and other chipmakers to devote significant resources towards achieving his vision.

This led to a rapid growth in the semiconductor industry, with companies constantly pushing the boundaries of chip technology.

A life in tech

Gordon Earle Moore was born on 3rd January 1929 in San Francisco, to Walter Harold and Florence Almira Moore.

Moore attended several prestigious institutions: San Jose State University, the University of California at Berkeley and the California Institute of Technology, where he earned his Ph.D. in chemistry in 1954.

Moore then began his research career at the Applied Physics Laboratory of Johns Hopkins University in Maryland.

He moved back to California in 1956 to work at Shockley Semiconductor Laboratory, where he met Robert Noyce, who would later become his co-founder at Intel.

The two founded Fairchild Semiconductor together in 1957, along with six other colleagues who left Shockley.

The success of Fairchild Semiconductor spurred the growth of several local rivals, eventually leading to the area becoming a hub of innovation and technology - known today as Silicon Valley.

Eleven years later, Moore and Noyce established Intel in 1968. Moore worked as an executive vice president until 1975, when he assumed the role of president.

Moore became chairman of the board and Intel's CEO in 1979. He relinquished the CEO role in 1987, but remained as chairman.

He transitioned to the role of chairman emeritus in 1997, and eventually stepped down in 2006.

Moore's groundbreaking work had a significant impact on technology worldwide, enabling the development of personal computers and contributing to the success of major companies like Apple, Google and Facebook.

In a statement Pat Gelsinger, the current CEO of Intel, acknowledged the indelible mark Moore had left on the technology industry.

"Gordon Moore defined the technology industry through his insight and vision," he said.

"He was instrumental in revealing the power of transistors, and inspired technologists and entrepreneurs across the decades. We at Intel remain inspired by Moore's Law, and intend to pursue it until the periodic table is exhausted."

Morris Chang, the founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), also paid tribute. He called Moore a great friend for over six decades, who earned both his admiration and respect.

"With Gordon gone, almost all of my first generation semiconductor colleagues are gone," Chang said.

As well as his work in the industry, Moore also devoted his time and resources to philanthropy, with a particular focus on environmental conservation, scientific research and improvements in patient care.

Moore and his wife Betty Irene Whitake founded the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation in 2000, which has since donated more than $5.1 billion to various charitable causes.

Moore is also known for his support of the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) project, which aimed to search for signs of intelligent life beyond Earth.

Moore was awarded the National Medal of Technology in 1990 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2002.

Moore is survived by his wife, Betty; two sons, Kenneth and Steven; and four grandchildren.