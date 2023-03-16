UK IT Industry Awards 2023: Early Bird entries open now

With the world and technology changing faster than ever, understanding, using and shaping IT for success is one of the key challenges of 2023.

As companies and consumers explore technologies and trends like artificial intelligence, green technology and cloud native, IT professionals find themselves once again at the bleeding edge of change.

Hosted by BCS and Computing, the UK IT Industry Awards are designed to celebrate and promote the organisations, teams, projects, technologies and individuals who continue to help shape the future of IT, our industry and digital society.

Winners at the UK IT Industry Awards are chosen based on more than the strength of a written entry. All UK IT judging is performed by several panels of IT leaders that are rigorously, stringently independent.

Instead of reading the work of marketing teams, these judges question IT professionals themselves and mark them as peers. As a result, winners are celebrated for genuine success.

This unique process adds an astonishing level of tension for entrants, but ensures that the winners are genuinely leading their chosen field.

This year, we are pleased to announce two new categories under our Personal and Organisational Excellence sections: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Leader of the Year and the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Special Award.

Diverse organisations continually outperform their homogenous counterparts - but for too long, the tech sector has failed to recognise this fact. Although diverse in its capabilities, the industry has been slow to identify the lack of diversity among its own workforce.

With these new honours we are recognising the individuals and companies going above and beyond when it comes to improving diversity in tech - whether it is gender, neuro, ethnic, age or any other metric.

The industry is strengthened by diversity and inclusion, and those leading the way deserve recognition.

We're excited to announce our 2023 winners at an exclusive awards ceremony at Evolution London on the 8th November.

