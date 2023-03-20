Two weeks left to enter the IT Leaders 100

Computing is all about the IT leader - whether that's the CIO, CTO, IT director, chief architect or any one of dozens of other titles.

The IT Leaders 100 recognises and honours these individuals - from a wide range of industries - who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation and transformational impact on their organisations.

After submissions close on the 31st March, Computing's experienced editorial team evaluate the nominees and assess who deserves a place. Only the very best and brightest can make it onto the list, and our judgements are based on entrants' leadership skills; the impact of their work; and their contributions to the industry.

For those who are interested in submitting themselves or a colleague for the IT Leaders 100, entries close in two weeks' time. If you know someone who deserves to be on this list, or believe that you have made a significant impact in the IT industry, now is the time to act.

Enter now

Being named on the IT Leaders 100 list is significant for any IT professional. It not only recognises their hard work and dedication, but also demonstrates the value of IT leadership in business. Being recognised as one of the most influential IT experts in the country is never bad for the career, either!

Steven Capper, Group CIO at SNC-Lavalin and former IT Leaders 100 title-holder, said:

"Inclusion in the IT Leaders 100 list is a great honour, and I feel privileged to share this space with other influential leaders who are making a difference across all areas of IT.

"I am truly humbled by this recognition and grateful for the opportunity to be part of such a distinguished group."

In addition to recognising individual achievement, the IT Leaders 100 provides an opportunity to learn from the best. The list showcases the latest trends and innovations in the IT industry and provides insight into the strategies and leadership styles of the most successful IT leaders.

Nominations close on the 31st March, and we will publish the list later this year. If you believe that you or someone you know deserves to be on this list, act now before entries close on 31st March. Click here to enter, or use the form below (please send us a picture separately if using the embedded form).