Security vendor Acronis admits data breach

Same attacker took 160GB from Acer

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read
Kernelware accused Acronis of having "dogshit security"
Image:

Kernelware accused Acronis of having "dogshit security"

A hacker going by the alias 'Kernelware', who stole data from Acer last month, is now claiming to have hacked Swiss cybersecurity firm Acronis.

However, the Acronis breach is much smaller than the one that affected Acer - a mere 12GB of files.

In a post on BreachedForums, seen by The Register, Kernelware claims they hacked the company because they were "bored."

They said the hacked data contains certificate files, command logs, system information logs, archives of Acronis's file systems, Python scripts for the company's maria.db database, and other information.

The hacker noted Acronis had "dogshit security," which was "pretty ironic."

Company CISO Kevin Reed took to LinkedIn to share more information. He said the breach only affected a single customer, and the company has suspended access for the compromised account.

He added that 'no other system or credential has been affected'.

For its part, Acronis has tweeted that "no Acronis products have been affected."

The situation is developing, but so far it looks like Acronis got off much more lightly than Acer.

Related Topics

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

CIO Essentials: What women want

Cloud currency: Travelex leaves legacy behind

More on Hacking

DC Health Link data breach: Personal details of US House members, staff compromised
Hacking

Personal details of US politicians compromised in breach, FBI

Hacker claims some of the data has already been sold

Dev Kundaliya
clock 09 March 2023 • 3 min read
Acer confirms data breach but denies customer data involvement
Hacking

Acer confirms 160GB data breach

But denies any customer data was involved

Dev Kundaliya
clock 08 March 2023 • 2 min read
WH Smith has locations in airports, railway stations and high streets nationwide
Hacking

Personal data breached at WH Smith

Staff names, addresses and NI numbers have been exposed

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 03 March 2023 • 2 min read