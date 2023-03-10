Security vendor Acronis admits data breach

However, the Acronis breach is much smaller than the one that affected Acer - a mere 12GB of files.

In a post on BreachedForums, seen by The Register, Kernelware claims they hacked the company because they were "bored."

They said the hacked data contains certificate files, command logs, system information logs, archives of Acronis's file systems, Python scripts for the company's maria.db database, and other information.

The hacker noted Acronis had "dogshit security," which was "pretty ironic."

Company CISO Kevin Reed took to LinkedIn to share more information. He said the breach only affected a single customer, and the company has suspended access for the compromised account.

He added that 'no other system or credential has been affected'.

For its part, Acronis has tweeted that "no Acronis products have been affected."

For transparency, the specific credentials used by only one customer to upload diagnostic data to an Acronis file server was compromised, no Acronis products have been affected. Our customer service team is currently working with this customer. Updates to follow as needed. — Acronis (@Acronis) March 9, 2023

The situation is developing, but so far it looks like Acronis got off much more lightly than Acer.