Intel EMEA president resigns, chipmaker says pay cuts are short term

Intel is vowing to restore the salaries of executives and senior employees this fall after their base pay gets reduced next month as part of the chipmaker‘s cost-cutting efforts following poor financial results. Meanwhile, the head of the company's Europe, Middle East and Africa business has resigned.

On Wednesday, the semiconductor giant slashed its quarterly dividend to investors by nearly 66% and temporarily reduced the pay for its board. However, the company has moved to reassure employees that the moves are temporary.

In an internal memo seen by CRN, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told employees on Wednesday that the company will restore the base salary back to 100% for impacted staff in October. The chipmaker also plans to bring back quarterly profit bonuses in the third quarter, with payouts beginning the same month.



"I know these decisions have been hard, and we remain committed to rewarding employees who stay with the company and help us navigate through this challenging time," Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told employees in a memo outlining the chipmaker's plan to restore staff salaries and other compensation programmes.

The 401k match programme for US employees will return in January 2024, which is when Intel also plans to launch "reimagined" employee recognition programmes, the memo added.

An Intel spokesperson confirmed the timeline for restoring staff salaries and compensation programmes.

"When we communicated our decision to temporarily reduce employee compensation and suspend other reward programmes, we committed to our employees that we would share our timeline for restoring these as soon as we were able. We are delivering on that commitment with our update today that we plan to begin restoring compensation later this year," the spokesperson said in a statement to CRN.

Gelsinger made the announcement after he said Intel received questions from staff about how long the pay cuts would last and why Intel did not cut its dividend when it announced the cuts last month.

"When we communicated the recent compensation and reward changes, two questions consistently rose to the top: When will we restore these programmes and reward employees who remain with the company? And why aren't we cutting the dividend?" he wrote in the memo.

In addition to outlining when Intel would restore base pay and other compensation programmes, Gelsinger referenced the company's public announcement Wednesday that it would cut its quarterly dividend by nearly 66% to 12.5 cents per share. The dividend cut is the latest cost-cutting move Intel is making to preserve cash for its ambitious comeback plan while sales and profits are down significantly.

"I know these decisions have been hard, and we remain committed to rewarding employees who stay with the company and help us navigate through this challenging time," Gelsinger said, adding that the company will provide more details about restoring pay in the future.

Intel encourages frugal mindset with 2023 annual bonus

Base pay cuts announced last month will impact Intel's top paid employees when it goes into effect in March. Gelsinger is set to take a 25% cut to his base pay while other members of Intel's executive leadership team will take a 15% salary reduction. Executives below that level will receive a 10% cut to their base pay. Employees at pay grade levels 7-11 will take a 5% cut.

In the Wednesday memo, Gelsinger said Intel's board of directors decided to temporarily reduce its base cash compensation by 25%, in line with the cut to his own salary.

The pay cuts did not impact annual performance bonuses and stock grants. Last fall, Intel announced changes to its executive compensation structure that will make it harder for Gelsinger to earn the new hire performance-based equity awards he received when he became CEO in early 2021.

In the same memo, Gelsinger said the formula for this year's annual performance bonus has been changed and now includes "a Spend Reductions category designed to encourage spending discipline and efficiency across all levels of the company.

"This should be a critical area of focus for everyone," he wrote, with the word "everyone" in bold.

Intel EMEA president Frans Scheper resigns after one year

Frans Scheper, the president and general manager of Intel's Europe, Middle East and Africa organisation, is stepping down after a little more than a year on the job.

This is according to a separate Wednesday memo sent to employees by Intel Chief Commercial Officer Christoph Schell that was seen by CRN.

An Intel spokesperson declined to comment on Scheper's departure.

Scheper, who also holds the role of corporate vice president in Intel's Sales, Marketing and Communications Group, is leaving Intel on 31st March for personal reasons, according to Schell. The company is expected to conduct a search for his permanent replacement.

"Frans has been a key member of SMG staff for the past year and has been instrumental in driving significant organisational changes and investment priorities in order to drive strategic growth in the region," Schell wrote in the memo.

Scheper's interim replacement will be Dermot Hargaden, an executive living in Ireland who leads sales for Intel's Programmable Solutions Group, according to Schell. Hargaden joined Intel through the company's acquisition of FPGA designer Altera in 2015.

Intel announced the appointment of Scheper as the head of the EMEA region almost exactly a year ago. The role put him in charge of the overall business in the region, which included "driving revenue growth, engaging with the local ecosystem to create new opportunities, and strengthening Intel's existing regional customer and partner relationships," according to a press release.

Scheper joined Intel shortly before the chipmaker announced a plan to invest as much as €80 billion over the next 10 years in research, development and manufacturing facilities across Europe, a massive initiative that will rely heavily on government facilities.

"I am delighted to be leading Intel's growth in EMEA at such a pivotal point in the region's future. Fortunately, the European Chips Act and Digital Decade targets show that its leadership is as ready as we are to rebuild a thriving, state-of-the-art and regional semiconductor supply chain," Scheper said when he joined Intel early last year.

For Intel's planned chip manufacturing site in Germany, the chipmaker is seeking nearly €3 billion more than what was already approved for government funding due to higher energy costs and new expectations that the fab will use a more advanced manufacturing node, according to an early February report by German publication Handelsblatt.

An Intel representative told the outlet at the time that it was "working with government partners to close the critical cost gap."

A version of this story first appeared on Computing's sister site CRN