Government appoints two female chief scientific advisors

The UK government has appointed its first ever female government chief scientific adviser (GCSA).

Professor Dame Angela McLean will replace Sir Patrick Vallance in that role on 1st April. She will be the first woman in that role since it was created in 1964.

McClean is currently chief scientific adviser (CSA) for the Ministry of Defence, a post she has held since September 2019, and was Deputy GCSA during the Covid pandemic, and a member of the SAGE advisory group during the pandemic.

The remit of the GCSA is to provide independent scientific advice to the prime minister the cabinet, advise on policy concerning science and technology, and promote the use of scientific evidence in policymaking.

McClean will also lead the Government Science and Engineering Profession, and becomes a member of the executive in the new Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), which was announced on 7th February.

DSIT combines parts of the former Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and parts of the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

"I am delighted to take on this role at such an important time in our country for science, innovation and technology," she said.

Michelle Donelan, secretary of state for Science, Innovation and Technology said: "I hope this appointment will inspire more women and young girls to see science, technology, engineering and mathematics subjects as an exciting career choice."

Professor Julia Sutcliffe becomes CSA Department for Business and Trade

The government also announced the appointment of Professor Julia Sutcliffe as the new chief scientific adviser (CSA) at the newly-formed Department for Business and Trade (DBT).

DBT was established on 7th February, taking on some of the functions of the former departments for International Trade and Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy.

Sutcliffe is currently chief technologist at BAE Systems and holds an honorary professorship in computer science from the University of Manchester. She has previously acted as the UK's industry representative on the NATO Science and Technology Board and as an adviser to the UK Atomic Energy Authority.

She will take up her new role at the end of February, succeeding Dr Mike Short, who spent five years as CSA at the Department for International Trade.

The role provides science and engineering advice to the department officials, to champion an evidence-driven approach to decision-making, build internal scientific capability, and liaise with other departmental CSAs.

"I am delighted to be joining the Department for Business and Trade to support the UK's business and trading relationships in science and engineering, and to have the chance to build on the strong foundations that Dr Mike Short has created," Sutcliffe said in a statement.

"I hope to use the experiences from my career, alongside support from the UK's scientific and industrial communities, to champion the UK's science and technology excellence and partnerships globally."