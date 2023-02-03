Computing's Cybersecurity Festival is back for 2023!

Computing is delighted to announce the return of the highly-popular Cybersecurity Festival, which will take place live at Wooton House in Surrey on 10th & 11th May. This event will bring together the most senior and influential voices from security leaders throughout the UK.

This year we're changing the format of the festival to a two-day residential event, where delegates will be hosted at the stunning Wooton House, Surrey, where they will take part in engaging boardroom appointments as well as listening to keynotes delivered by the UK's top cybersecurity experts. This will give attendees a greater opportunity to enrich their cybersecurity knowledge and make meaningful and long lasting connections for their businesses.

As the number of sophisticated, engineered, and automated cyber-attacks against public and private sectors is constantly rising, these organisations must maintain stringent defences and securities to protect their systems and data. They also must remain competitive amid the recent cyber-crime upheaval whilst adapting to the current geopolitical and economic environment.

Computing's Cybersecurity Festival presents the opportunity to stay informed on the current trends, connect and meet in person with the top industry leaders and practitioners across different sectors to examine regulations and latest developments in this space as well as to showcase your organisation.

Join your peers at Computing's Cyber Security Festival on 10th & 11th May for our in-person conference. Both days offer access to exclusive and interactive keynotes, panels, deep-dive and networking sessions, each covering topics including automation and AI, supply-chain security, zero-trust, recruitment and retention, and psychological safety, to name just a few.

Please note: free places are strictly reserved for senior IT professionals from end user companies. All registrations are vetted.

