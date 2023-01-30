JD Sports: 10 million customers affected by cyber attack

John Leonard
clock • 1 min read
JD Sports: 10 million customers affected by cyber attack
Image:

Data stolen could include, names, addresses, emails phone numbers and the last four digits of bank card numbers

High street clothing retailer JD Sports says it was hit by a cyber attack that could have affected up to 10 million online customers. The attack is believed to have occurred in recent days, but ...

John Leonard
John Leonard

