IT Leaders 100: Nominations close this month

Leaders can enter from every industry and regardless of company size - your work is what matters

Computing's annual list recognises the most influential technology trendsetters across the country, and is a coveted accolade in the IT industry.

Making the IT Leaders 100 list can be a career-defining achievement. The list is curated by Computing's editorial team, who consider factors such as an individual's impact on their organisation; their influence on the wider tech industry; and their use of technology to solve complex business challenges. This makes being named on the list a real testament to an IT leader's skills, expertise and achievements.

But it's not just about personal recognition - being named in the IT Leaders 100 can also benefit your organisation. It helps to raise your organisation's profile within the industry, leading to new business opportunities, partnerships and collaborations. It demonstrates to clients, investors and stakeholders that your organisation is at the forefront of technology innovation, led by talented and visionary individuals.

Kris Kupilas, a member of the IT Leaders 100 2022, said:

"Whether you work on pure IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud, AI, IoT or any wider digital transformation project or programme, it is always extremely motivating to be recognised for dedication and contribution - wspecially when, in the heat of daily tasks, we very often fail to stop and reflect on what we do.

"For me it was a great honour and source of pride to be selected as one of the top 100 UK most influential IT leaders. I wanted to use this opportunity and thank Computing for considering and selecting me for this prestigious award."

If you're a C-level tech professional who's forging their own path in the industry - or you know someone else who fits that description - put yourself forward for the IT Leaders 100 list 2023.

