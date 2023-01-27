Microsoft Q2 earnings: Five things to know

Microsoft earnings were up, but predictions for the year are below analyst expectations

A temporary slowdown in new business, betting on artificial intelligence and new milestones for the security, Teams and Azure businesses, were among the most important information Microsoft shared during its earnings call for the second quarter of its fiscal year.

Following Microsoft's announcement of laying off 11,000 employees, and signs of weaker spending as the United States continues to grapple with inflation and a possible recession, the company acknowledged some troubling short-term trends while boasting about its investment in technology innovation and its existing products.

"The next major wave of computing is being born as we turn the world's most advanced AI models into a new computing platform," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said on the call on Tuesday, where he reported results for the quarter ending 31st December. "We‘re going to lead in the AI era knowing that maximum enterprise value gets created during platform shifts."

Partners have told Computing's sister brand CRN that even if Microsoft growth is decelerating for their businesses, they still see potential for bringing in more revenue from customers by offering more Microsoft products and services in security, data analytics and moving legacy applications to the cloud.

Microsoft's stock was trading at $247.54 a share Thursday afternoon, up about 2% from market close Tuesday.

Here's what else you need to know.