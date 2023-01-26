DevOps Excellence Awards shortlist revealed: Recognising achievement across the industry

The DevOps Excellence Awards are widely regarded as the premier recognition of excellence in DevOps, and a win is highly sought-after by industry leaders and practitioners alike.

The shortlist of nominees for this year's awards includes a diverse range of organisations and individuals from across the globe, all of whom have made significant contributions to the field of UK DevOps. Among the nominees are major tech companies, innovative start-ups and influential thought leaders.

Among the standout entrants on the shortlist are a firm helping its customer migrate an eCommerce platform from a monolith system to microservices; another that has implemented a collaborative DevOps model cutting time-to-market in half; and one that has rationalised a fragmented global application landscape used at an enterprise scale. Each has shown a unique and innovative approach to DevOps, helping them achieve significant improvements in both speed and reliability.

The individuals nominated for the awards have also made significant contributions to the field. Among them are senior DevOps leaders from industries as diverse as finance, transport and government, as well as rising stars who are just starting their DevOps journey.

The winners of this year's DevOps Excellence Awards will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Montcalm Marble Arch in London, on 14th March. The event will bring together leading figures from the DevOps community and provide a valuable opportunity for networking and learning.

Shortlist: DevOps Excellence Awards 2023

Best AIOps/MLOps Tool

Pure Storage - Pure1

Vodafone and Tata Consultancy Services

Centrica - Unified Observability Platform

ScienceLogic - Zebrium

LogicMonitor - LM Envision

Seldon - Seldon

Best Continuous Delivery Product

CircleCI

8x8 - Agent Workspace

Gearset - Gearset Pipelines

Best DevOps Cloud Product

Lemongrass - Lemongrass Cloud Platform

Temenos - Temenos Unified Temenos Platform on the Temenos Banking Cloud

D2iQ - D2iQ Kubernetes Platform

MMT + Vodafone - Cavendish Project

Best DevOps Security Tool

Sysdig

Invicti Security - AppSec testing platform

Jit

IriusRisk - Threat Modeling Platform

Aqua Security - Aqua CNAPP

Salt Communications

Sonatype - Nexus Lifecycle

Best Open Source DevOps Tool

Aqua Security - Aqua Trivy

SonarSource - SonarQube

Sysdig - Falco

Sonatype - Nexus Repository

DevOps Tool / Product of the Year

Plandek - Plandek LiveView Feature

Gearset

SonarSource - SonarQube

Sumo Logic - Sumo Logic

Kaluza - Health Dashboard

KPMG UK - Roger Reporter

AutomatePro

PagerDuty

Best Automation Project

Zensar Technologies - Shift Left Automation Testing in Microservices Architecture

8x8 - Applying MicroFrontEnds Registry techniques to legacy static applications

Lloyds Banking Group and Tata Consultancy Services - Integrated Interactive Customer Experience

Lloyds Banking Group and Tata Consultancy Services - Debit Card Servicing Test Automation

IBM - Automating regression test scripts

Best DevOps Transformation

8x8 - Cultural shift in the role of DevOps Engineers

Lloyds Banking Group PEC and Tata Consultancy Services - Personalised Leads Generation DevOps Transformation

Lloyds Banking Group and Tata Consultancy Services - Branch Transformation

Lookers - Lookers Digital Transformation

IBM - The Engine Room

Zensar Technologies - DevOps Transformation

Best Implementation of DevSecOps

EE - Mobile Cloud Core CI/CD

John Lewis Partnership - JL Digital Platform Security Initiative

Nationwide Building Society and TCS

Kroll - Embracing DevSecOps

Experian - Team Iris

Lloyds Banking Group and Tata Consultancy Services - DevSecOps Transformation Journey

ClearBank

Temenos - Unified Temenos Platform (UTP) on the Temenos Banking Cloud

Vodafone UK and Tata Consultancy Services - Vodafone UK Enterprise

Best Use of Microservices/Containers

Lloyds Banking Group - Scottish Widows

Pure Storage - Portworx Enterprise

Accenture - ATOM

DevOps Project of the Year

8x8 - Hyperloop

Accenture - Bank of England

Intellias - City Plumbing Supplies

Vodafone UK and Amdocs - Enterprise-Centric Stack DevOps Program

Most Successful Cultural Transformation

JLLT - Tailored Major Incident Comms for DEVOPS

Vodafone Enterprise and TCS - Vodafone UK Automation Domain

Vodafone UK and Amdocs

Lloyds Banking Group Colleague Channels and TCS - Next-Gen Customer Contacts

Lloyds Banking Group

IBM - The Engine Room

NatWest Group - DevOps Centre of Excellence

Best DevOps Consulting Firm

Blyp

WeShape

Tecknuovo

Accenture

Best DevOps Services Company

WM Promus

Bittax

WeShape

zsah

iTechArt Group

Godel Technologies Europe Ltd

Most Innovative DevOps Vendor

Temenos

Seldon

Best DevOps Team

Jacobs Douwe Egberts - JDE Professional DevOps team

IBM - The Engine Room

Accenture - Bank of England

OpenPayd - Platform Engineering team

Centrica - AI-Ops Team

Lloyds Banking Group and Tata Consultancy Services - Branch Transformation

Accenture & Specsavers - Specsavers

DevOps Professional of the Year

Alexander Stuart-Kregor - Experian UK

Darren Lewis - Experian

Sian Brannan - IBM

Alex Brown - IBM

Purnima Kalisetty - IBM

DevOps Rising Star of the Year

James Knight - IBM

Rahat Ahmed - Zaizi

Marty Sweet - WeShape

Harvey Miles - Centrica

Simona Stefanescu - IBM

DevOps Leader of the Year