DevOps Excellence Awards shortlist revealed: Recognising achievement across the industry

We have just revealed the shortlist for the DevOps Excellence Awards, which honour outstanding achievements in the field of DevOps.
The DevOps Excellence Awards are widely regarded as the premier recognition of excellence in DevOps, and a win is highly sought-after by industry leaders and practitioners alike.
The shortlist of nominees for this year's awards includes a diverse range of organisations and individuals from across the globe, all of whom have made significant contributions to the field of UK DevOps. Among the nominees are major tech companies, innovative start-ups and influential thought leaders.
Among the standout entrants on the shortlist are a firm helping its customer migrate an eCommerce platform from a monolith system to microservices; another that has implemented a collaborative DevOps model cutting time-to-market in half; and one that has rationalised a fragmented global application landscape used at an enterprise scale. Each has shown a unique and innovative approach to DevOps, helping them achieve significant improvements in both speed and reliability.
The individuals nominated for the awards have also made significant contributions to the field. Among them are senior DevOps leaders from industries as diverse as finance, transport and government, as well as rising stars who are just starting their DevOps journey.
The winners of this year's DevOps Excellence Awards will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Montcalm Marble Arch in London, on 14th March. The event will bring together leading figures from the DevOps community and provide a valuable opportunity for networking and learning.
Mark the date, 14th March, and contact us now to secure your table at the ceremony. You won't want to miss it.
Shortlist: DevOps Excellence Awards 2023
Best AIOps/MLOps Tool
- Pure Storage - Pure1
- Vodafone and Tata Consultancy Services
- Centrica - Unified Observability Platform
- ScienceLogic - Zebrium
- LogicMonitor - LM Envision
- Seldon - Seldon
Best Continuous Delivery Product
- CircleCI
- 8x8 - Agent Workspace
- Gearset - Gearset Pipelines
Best DevOps Cloud Product
- Lemongrass - Lemongrass Cloud Platform
- Temenos - Temenos Unified Temenos Platform on the Temenos Banking Cloud
- D2iQ - D2iQ Kubernetes Platform
- MMT + Vodafone - Cavendish Project
Best DevOps Security Tool
- Sysdig
- Invicti Security - AppSec testing platform
- Jit
- IriusRisk - Threat Modeling Platform
- Aqua Security - Aqua CNAPP
- Salt Communications
- Sonatype - Nexus Lifecycle
Best Open Source DevOps Tool
- Aqua Security - Aqua Trivy
- SonarSource - SonarQube
- Sysdig - Falco
- Sonatype - Nexus Repository
DevOps Tool / Product of the Year
- Plandek - Plandek LiveView Feature
- Gearset
- SonarSource - SonarQube
- Sumo Logic - Sumo Logic
- Kaluza - Health Dashboard
- KPMG UK - Roger Reporter
- AutomatePro
- PagerDuty
Best Automation Project
- Zensar Technologies - Shift Left Automation Testing in Microservices Architecture
- 8x8 - Applying MicroFrontEnds Registry techniques to legacy static applications
- Lloyds Banking Group and Tata Consultancy Services - Integrated Interactive Customer Experience
- Lloyds Banking Group and Tata Consultancy Services - Debit Card Servicing Test Automation
- IBM - Automating regression test scripts
Best DevOps Transformation
- 8x8 - Cultural shift in the role of DevOps Engineers
- Lloyds Banking Group PEC and Tata Consultancy Services - Personalised Leads Generation DevOps Transformation
- Lloyds Banking Group and Tata Consultancy Services - Branch Transformation
- Lookers - Lookers Digital Transformation
- IBM - The Engine Room
- Zensar Technologies - DevOps Transformation
Best Implementation of DevSecOps
- EE - Mobile Cloud Core CI/CD
- John Lewis Partnership - JL Digital Platform Security Initiative
- Nationwide Building Society and TCS
- Kroll - Embracing DevSecOps
- Experian - Team Iris
- Lloyds Banking Group and Tata Consultancy Services - DevSecOps Transformation Journey
- ClearBank
- Temenos - Unified Temenos Platform (UTP) on the Temenos Banking Cloud
- Vodafone UK and Tata Consultancy Services - Vodafone UK Enterprise
Best Use of Microservices/Containers
- Lloyds Banking Group - Scottish Widows
- Pure Storage - Portworx Enterprise
- Accenture - ATOM
DevOps Project of the Year
- 8x8 - Hyperloop
- Accenture - Bank of England
- Intellias - City Plumbing Supplies
- Vodafone UK and Amdocs - Enterprise-Centric Stack DevOps Program
Most Successful Cultural Transformation
- JLLT - Tailored Major Incident Comms for DEVOPS
- Vodafone Enterprise and TCS - Vodafone UK Automation Domain
- Vodafone UK and Amdocs
- Lloyds Banking Group Colleague Channels and TCS - Next-Gen Customer Contacts
- Lloyds Banking Group
- IBM - The Engine Room
- NatWest Group - DevOps Centre of Excellence
Best DevOps Consulting Firm
- Blyp
- WeShape
- Tecknuovo
- Accenture
Best DevOps Services Company
- WM Promus
- Bittax
- WeShape
- zsah
- iTechArt Group
- Godel Technologies Europe Ltd
Most Innovative DevOps Vendor
- Temenos
- Seldon
Best DevOps Team
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts - JDE Professional DevOps team
- IBM - The Engine Room
- Accenture - Bank of England
- OpenPayd - Platform Engineering team
- Centrica - AI-Ops Team
- Lloyds Banking Group and Tata Consultancy Services - Branch Transformation
- Accenture & Specsavers - Specsavers
DevOps Professional of the Year
- Alexander Stuart-Kregor - Experian UK
- Darren Lewis - Experian
- Sian Brannan - IBM
- Alex Brown - IBM
- Purnima Kalisetty - IBM
DevOps Rising Star of the Year
- James Knight - IBM
- Rahat Ahmed - Zaizi
- Marty Sweet - WeShape
- Harvey Miles - Centrica
- Simona Stefanescu - IBM
DevOps Leader of the Year
- Sameer Paradkar - AtoS
- Tim Howard - DEFRA
- Olivier Gaudin - SonarSource
- Jane Ellis - Jaguar Land Rover
- Neil Hallam - Centrica
- David D Keane - HSBC
- Siôn Artingstal - IBM