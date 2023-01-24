Salesforce: ‘Walls closing' on Benioff as investor Elliott takes stake

Activist investor Elliott Management has made a multibillion-dollar investment in CRM powerhouse Salesforce, setting off a high stakes power play with Salesforce co-founder and co-CEO Marc Benioff.

"We believe Elliott can push for a board seat and really focus on expanding margins above 25% and improved profits for CRM going forward," Daniel Ives, managing director and senior equity analyst covering the technology sector at Wedbush Securities, told CRN.

"The walls are closing on Benioff after a Cinderella ride the last decade, and investors are frustrated. It's ripe for activism with nothing off the table."

Elliott managing partner Jesse Cohn, who has played a role in a number of technology company makeovers, told CRN in that Elliott is looking forward to "working constructively with Salesforce to realise the value befitting a company of its stature."

"Salesforce is one of the pre-eminent software companies in the world, and having followed the company for nearly two decades, we have developed a deep respect for Marc Benioff and what he has built," said Cohn.

Salesforce shares lost 48% of their value in 2022, dropping from $255.01 per share at the start of trading on 3rd January 2022, and closing at $132.59 on 30th December. That cut the cloud software company's total market value from $250.3 billion at the start of the year to $132.6 billion by year's end.

Elliott has made numerous investments in technology companies that have resulted in a turnover in management and layoffs. Most recently, Elliott took a multibillion-dollar stake in Citrix, which was combined with Tibco with the resulting company laying off 15% of its workforce earlier this year. That cut took place after Tom Krause was hired as the CEO of the combined company last year.

The Elliott investment comes after Salesforce said earlier this month it would layoff 7,000 employees or 10% of its workforce. It also comes with Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor due to step down on 31st January, leaving co-founder Marc Benioff as sole CEO. Taylor spent about a year in the co-CEO role.

"The environment remains challenging and our customers are taking a more measured approach to their purchasing decisions," Benioff said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing earlier this year.

Bob Venero, the CEO of Future Tech Enterprise, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which uses Salesforce but does not resell it, said he expects Salesforce to be under pressure to make cuts or even significant changes to its business model.

"Anytime you have someone like Elliott Management take a stake in a company like this you are going to see them push for changes with potential layoffs and structural changes," he said.

"Leadership tends to lose control when you see this kind of activist investor get involved. It's going to be a major change for Benioff. He's going to have to adjust the company based on the changes Elliott is looking for."

Venero said he sees the massive number of layoffs from big tech companies as one public company after another moving to increase their share price by cutting costs. "The easiest way to cut costs is to lay off people," he said.

"Right now there are a lot of me-too companies that are doing layoffs. Once the first big layoff came then one company after another implemented layoffs. In my opinion it's companies jumping on the layoff bandwagon."

