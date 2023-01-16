DevOps Awards deadline extended to Friday

The DevOps Excellence Awards traditionally kick off the Computing event calendar, and entries this year have been flooding in as people compete to reach the shortlist.

Because of the interest shown, we've decided to extent the entry deadline by one week.

The benefits of DevOps are widely recognised across the industry, bringing agility, innovation and resilience to any business. But implementing the workflows and, just as importantly, culture is still a sticking point. Approaches to DevOps implementation continue to evolve.

Beyond bringing dev and ops teams together, DevOps is also now about delivering value to customers, recognising the human aspect of collaboration and communication, and realising how it can enhance areas of the business beyond traditional tech teams.

The DevOps Excellence Awards recognise and celebrate the best of every organisation, team, individual, product and tool. With a range of categories covering every stage of progress across the industry, there has been space for everyone to enter and have the opportunity to celebrate their success.

Those categories - 21 in total - include prizes for solutions, like Best Open Source DevOps Tool; projects, like Best DevOps Transformation; and individuals, like DevOps Professional of the Year.

Once entries close for good this Friday, we'll begin the shortlisting process - and then it's over to our judges to read each entry and, finally, choose the winners.

We will announce those winners at an exclusive awards ceremony in London on Thursday 23rd March - the perfect opportunity to rewards your teams for their hard work.

