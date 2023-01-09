Five days left to enter the DevOps Excellence Awards

The DevOps Excellence Awards are a long-standing highlight of the Computing events calendar, drawing much-deserved attention to the outstanding achievements of organisations, personalities and solutions that have successfully applied DevOps methodologies. However, entries close this Friday, so it's important to enter while you can.

DevOps' importance for modern IT is unquestionable, bringing agility, speed and resilience. Firms that already had a firm grasp of DevOps practices were able to pivot quickly and safely during the worst months of the pandemic, outperforming their competitors; and the turbulence seen worldwide last year has re-emphasised the importance of DevOps investments.

There really is something for everyone at the DevOps Excellence Awards, with awards for solutions, like Best Open Source DevOps Tool; projects, like Best DevOps Transformation; and individuals, like DevOps Professional of the Year.

The DevOps Excellence Awards recognise and celebrate the best of every organisation, team, individual, product and tool. With 21 categories in this year's awards, there is space for everyone to enter and have the opportunity to celebrate their success.

Entries close on Friday 13th January, so make sure to get your entries in now to be celebrated as a true DevOps innovator.

We will announce our 2023 winners at an exclusive awards ceremony in London on Thursday 23rd March - the perfect opportunity to rewards your teams for their hard work.

