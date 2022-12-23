LastPass tells customers: Hackers stole encrypted password vaults

clock • 3 min read
Lastpass tells customers: Hackers stole encrypted password vaults
Image:

Lastpass tells customers: Hackers stole encrypted password vaults

Hackers could try to brute force access to stolen records, company admits, as it advises customers to watch out for phishing attempts

LastPass disclosed on Thursday that hackers acquired its users' encrypted password vaults, which stored customers' passwords and other sensitive information, in a data breach in August this year. ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

TikTok employees accessed western journalists' data, ByteDance admits

Microsoft fined €60 million in France over advertising cookies

More on Hacking

Guardian online publishing appears unaffected by suspected ransomware attack
Hacking

Guardian employees asked to work from home after suspected ransomware attack

The business said its online publishing was 'largely unaffected'

Dev Kundaliya
clock 22 December 2022 • 3 min read
Hackers also stole source code from Okta subsidiary Auth0 earlier this year
Hacking

Okta source code stolen in GitHub hack

It's been a rough year for the security provider

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 21 December 2022 • 3 min read
Chinese electric automaker Nio suffers data breach
Hacking

Hackers breach Chinese automaker Nio

And they're demanding $2.3 million

Dev Kundaliya
clock 21 December 2022 • 2 min read