Musk asks: Should I stay as CEO?

Musk has also said Twitter will put major policy changes to a vote in the future

Musk said he would follow the poll's outcomes, which as of writing has ended - with a majority favouring him stepping down.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

In a subsequent tweet he said, "Be careful what you wish for."

Musk hinted in several follow-up posts that he was serious about quitting, and made a vague warning about the future of Twitter if he is voted out from his position as CEO.

Those who want power are the ones who least deserve it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2022

MIT artificial intelligence researcher Lex Fridman tweeted that he would accept the CEO position. In response, Musk hinted that he wasn't entirely happy with his new position.

You must like pain a lot. One catch: you have to invest your life savings in Twitter and it has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May. Still want the job? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

However, Musk has denied that he has a new CEO in mind.

"No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor," he said.

"The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive."

Musk has moved from one controversy to the next ever since he took over as CEO of Twitter at the end of October.

On Sunday he reversed the website's latest policy, which forbade users from linking to some rival social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Mastodon.

Twitter said it would remove accounts that provided free promotion of certain social media networks.

"We recognise that many of our users are active on other social media platforms. However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter," the Twitter Support account said on the initial policy change.

It provided examples of content that would be removed, such as "check out my profile on Facebook - facebook.com/username" and "follow me @ username on Instagram."

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who recently made an investment in Nostr, simply asked "Why" in response to the Twitter support post.

In response to another user's post about Nostr promotion ban, he said it "doesn't make sense".

Musk later reversed the change, saying the policy will be adjusted to terminate accounts that were created only for the purpose of advertising other social networks.

Twitter then quietly removed the policy page.

Musk said that, going forwards, Twitter would conduct a 'vote' before making major policy changes (something that can only end well).

"Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won't happen again," he said.

Musk also said this weekend that he would reinstate the accounts of journalists who were suspended from the site for sharing his personal location.

Ryan Mac from The New York Times, Drew Hall from The Washington Post, Donie O'Sullivan from CNN, Steve Herman from Voice of America, Matt Binder from Mashable and Micah Lee from The Intercept were among the journalists whose accounts were suspended last week.

The move came a day after the social networking site modified its policies regarding accounts that tracked private jets, including one that Musk owns.

All the journalists who were suspended seemed to have tweeted about the shutting down of @Elonjet account on Wednesday, rather than sharing anything about Musk's own location.

"The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now," Musk tweeted after a majority of respondents to his poll on the site voted to have the journalists' accounts reinstated.