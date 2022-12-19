UK Amazon workers vote to strike

It's the first successful Amazon strike vote in the UK

Amazon workers at a UK warehouse vote to go on strike for the first time
Hundreds of workers at an Amazon warehouse in Coventry have voted to go on strike in the new year in a dispute over pay.

The employees are complaining that a 50p-per-hour pay increase that Amazon implemented in the summer fails to match the growing cost of living, with inflation still in double-digits. They want a...

