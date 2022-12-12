Government announces multi-million investment in STEM talent

One hundred universities and colleges will receive a share of £432 million to spend over the next three years, enabling them to provide training in growing sectors and increase the opportunity for individuals to acquire the skills they need to advance in their careers.

An additional £57 million in funding is being awarded to 20 higher education institutions, who specialise in science, business, agriculture and creative arts, for the 2022/23 academic year.

The intent is that these institutions will use the funding to provide a wider range of courses, including specialised ones in tropical diseases, cancer research and public health.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says investing in education and skills can help unleash future growth, increase productivity, and contribute to the development of a skilled labour force for the future (it would be nice if the Government could remember this as they plan their next round of austerity-driven public sector cuts - Ed.).

"Whether it's in aerospace engineering or green tech, this funding will provide young people with the support they need to build a great career," he said.

The UK's IT industry has been labouring under a massive skills gap for years, only made worse since we left the EU, and industry leaders believe that encouraging more young people to pursue STEM careers should get more attention.

Last week, a new report endorsed by over 150 engineering leaders and celebrities called on the Government to help tackle the UK's engineering skills shortage by embedding engineering into the current curriculum.

Although there are many initiatives aimed at boosting STEM education in the UK, there are also many issues - such as adoption of courses and perceptions of STEM careers.

The new funding aims to address such issues.

As examples of what the funding is being used for:

Yeovil College in Somerset has been granted £1.2 million to invest in facilities to teach about hydrogen cell technology in aerospace engineering.

Grantham College in Lincolnshire has received £1.08 million to renovate and equip an engineering innovation centre with state-of-the-art machinery for manufacturing, hydraulics and mechanical engineering. This will allow Grantham College to offer a new lineup of higher education short courses in high-demand subjects.

The Garden Mills project at Bradford College in Yorkshire has been granted £5.8 million to develop flexible training and instructional facilities for digital, scientific, and allied health topics.

The Centre for Health and Social Equity at the University of Northumbria in Newcastle has also been granted £5.8 million, to support nursing and incorporate clinical skills laboratories, home environment rooms, simulation wards and specialist areas for midwifery and allied health subjects.

The multimillion-pound investment complements the £150 million the Office for Students (OfS) gave higher education institutions in 2021/22 to fund projects.

"Investing in modern buildings and innovative equipment will help universities and colleges in England prepare students for their future careers," said Susan Lapworth, chief executive of the OfS.

"Modern labs and state of the art technology help students learn with the best facilities. The investment will also increase the provision of short courses that provide flexibility to boost the skills of the workforce.

"Competition for funding was strong, with high-quality applications from across the sector. The OfS-funded projects will ensure current and future students have a positive experience while studying expensive-to-deliver subjects that are strategically important to society. Taxpayers will feel these benefits too, as the investment will boost local and regional economies and support environmental sustainability."