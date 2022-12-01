IBM and Maersk to shut down blockchain joint venture TradeLens

clock • 2 min read
IBM and Maersk to shut down blockchain joint venture TradeLens
Image:

IBM and Maersk to shut down blockchain joint venture TradeLens

The platform failed to meet the financial expectations as an independent business

Maersk and IBM have decided to discontinue their blockchain-enabled trading platform, TradeLens, by early 2023, after the solution failed to achieve commercial viability, according to an announcement made by the two companies on Tuesday.

"TradeLens was founded on the bold vision to make a leap in global supply chain digitisation as an open and neutral industry platform. Unfortunately, while we successfully developed a viable platform, the need for full global industry collaboration has not been achieved," Rotem Hershko, head of business platforms at Maersk said.

"As a result, TradeLens has not reached the level of commercial viability necessary to continue work and meet the financial expectations as an independent business."

TradeLens was launched in 2018 with the aim of digitising and streamlining global supply chains.

IBM and the GTD Solution division of Maersk worked together to build the system as a blockchain-enabled shipping platform with the goal of facilitating global trade in a manner that is more efficient and secure.

TradeLens was designed to solve issues such as inconsistent data sharing across supply chains, as well as concerns such as the amount of time-consuming manual operations that raise costs and delay shipments.

TradeLens sought to digitise documents, such as bills of lading, that could speed up transactions and, as a result, grown international trade.

The platform was available to shipping and freight operators, and its users could verify the transaction of goods as it appeared on a transparent digital ledger.

TradeLens spent years working with international institutions to establish data standards, submitting for clearance with regulators, and trying to sign up as many shippers, carriers, ports and customs authorities as possible in an effort to achieve success.

But in the end, it was never able to live up to its ambitious objectives, and failed to gain traction with a significant mass of its target industry.

In the wake of the decision to shut down TradeLens, Maersk said steps will be taken to prevent any business interruption for clients throughout the TradeLens closure process.

Additionally, it said it would continue its efforts to digitise the supply chain, boost industry innovation, and encourage greater international trade.

"We are deeply grateful for the relentless efforts of our committed industry members and many tech talents, who together have worked diligently to advance the digitalisation of the industry through the TradeLens platform," Hershko said.

"We will leverage the work of TradeLens as a steppingstone to further push our digitisation agenda and look forward to harnessing the energy and ability of our technology talent in new ways," he added.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

GoTo, LastPass say attackers breached their cloud storage service

Twitter risks EU ban over moderation lapses, Musk told

More on Business Software

TomTom CTO: 'We've made profound technical breakthrough'
Business Software

TomTom CTO: 'We've made a profound technical breakthrough'

The mapping software company is integrating open data from OpenStreetMap with sensor observations in what Eric Bowman claims will be a game-changer

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 01 December 2022 • 4 min read
Palm fruit is linked to deforestation, so tracking sustainable sources is important
Business Software

"Granular visibility": Blockchain is helping Unilever solve supply chain challenges

Sam Kini, CIO at Unilever, explains how her company is tracking palm oil using blockchain

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 23 November 2022 • 4 min read
Can you spot what's wrong with this picture?
Business Software

Peter Cochrane: robots and AI - competition, overlords or symbiosis?

Why we need more robots (and why they're not about to take over)

Professor Peter Cochrane
clock 23 August 2022 • 3 min read