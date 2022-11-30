Re:Invent: eight new AWS products announced

CEO Adam Selipsky's keynote introduced eight new products and services for customers of the cloud giant

Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky took to the main stage at AWS re:Invent 2022 in Las Vegas this week to unleash a slew of new AWS services and solutions for the hundreds of thousands of attendees around the world.

"I'm happy to welcome over 50,000 customers and partners here in Las Vegas and over 300,000 attendees virtually around the world," said Selipsky to open up his keynote speech. "We've got so much innovation to share."

Selipsky spoke in front of thousands in attendance at The Venetian conference centre in Las Vegas launching 10 new products—from the new AWS Supply Chain and Amazon DataZone to AWS SimSpace Weaver and new EC2 Hpc6id instances.

AWS re:Invent 2022

CEO Adam Selipsky's keynote helped kick off AWS' largest annual event of the year: re:Invent 2022.

Attendees get to see AWS cloud technology first-hand, can receive various trainings, visit hundreds of vendor showcase areas, network with thousands of other IT professionals and get key insights from AWS leaders.

"I hope you'll take advantage of the incredible learning that's here this week from attending your choice of over 2,300 different sessions to connect with partners at the Expo Center or meeting other members of the AWS community," Selipsky told attendees during his re:Invent keynote. "There really is no other show like this."

This was Adam Selipsky's second time hosting AWS re:Invent as CEO of AWS, replacing Andy Jassy who is now CEO of parent company Amazon.

During his first turn at AWS from 2005 to 2016, Selipsky took the company from pre-revenue to a $13 billion business while also launching the AWS Partner Network in 2012. After five years as CEO of data analytics software vendor Tableau, he officially took over the AWS CEO reins in July 2021.

Here's a breakdown of Selipsky's bullish statements during his keynote regarding new AWS products launched at re:Invent 2022 on Tuesday.

* Amazon OpenSearch Serverless

* Aurora Zero-ETL With Amazon Redshift

* Amazon DataZone

* Amazon Security Lake

* Amazon EC2 Hpc6id instances

* AWS SimSpace Weaver

* AWS Supply Chain

* Amazon Redshift integration for Apache Spark

