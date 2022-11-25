Here are winners of the Tech Product Awards 2022

The Technology Product Awards are unique in Computing's stable of events, in that you, our audience of UK IT leaders, choose the winners yourselves - and it's time to find out who you've selected in 2022.
In a fast-changing world the ability to pivot quickly and importantly securely has been a hallmark of the last 12 months. The companies that have prospered have fostered agility and embraced change...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders