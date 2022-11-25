Tech Product Awards 2022 winners

The Technology Product Awards are unique in Computing's stable of events, in that you, our audience of UK IT leaders, choose the winners yourselves - and it's time to find out who you've selected in 2022.
In a fast-changing world the ability to pivot quickly and importantly securely has been a hallmark of the last 12 months. The companies that have prospered have fostered agility and embraced change.
So, we had a lot of entries that were helping organisations move operations to the cloud, or managing a hybrid cloud landscape, which itself means a focus on automation and usability. Good UX is often make or break in these examples.
But a pretty face isn't everything, and some of our award's tonight are for efficient back-end systems that support services providing for millions of people. Others are for security services and solutions that unfussily and unobtrusively go about protecting our precious data.
Well done and congratulations to all the winners.
AI Product of the Year
Winner: TurinTech - evoML
Editor's Choice: SmartKYC
Best Business Application
Winner: Kyocera Document Solutions UK - Kyocera Connected App
Highly commended: Lloyds Banking Group and Wipro - Fraud BOT
Best Cloud Security Product
Winner: YEO Messaging - YEO Messaging
Best Cloud Service
Winner: Epicor Software Corporation - Focus product/ module: Epicor Automation Studio
Technology Hero of the Year
Winner: Simon Watson - Kainos
Highly commended: Helen Auld - Atomic Weapons Establishment
Best Digital Transformation Product or Service - SME
Winner: Make Time Count - National solution for Diversion, sponsored by the National Police Chiefs Council
Winner: Highly commended: Game AI Group at Queen Mary University of London - TAG: Digitalisation of Tabletop Games
Best Digital Transformation Product or Service - Enterprise
Winner: Vertiv - XR App
Highly commended: Whatfix - Whatfix Digital Adoption Platform
Product of the Year
Winner: Kainos - HMPO Online Passport Application Service
Best Security Product
Winner: Beyond Encryption - Mailock
Best Security Product - Use of Cloud
Winner: Action1 - Action1 RMM
Best Security Product - Identity, Access and Authentication
Winner: Yubico - YubiKey Bio
Best Use of Open-Source Technologies
Winner: Lloyd's Banking Group and Wipro - Retail Payments
Infrastructure Product of the Year
Winner: Inoapps - Legacy Data Archiving Solution
IoT Product of the Year
Winner: Eseye - Infinity IoT Platform
Highly commended: Makutu.io Limited - Smart City
Security Innovation of the Year
Winner: Sumo Logic - Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR
Customer Project of the Year
Winner: Node4 - Places Leisure
Editor's choice: AxWay
Most Innovative Use of AI
Winner: Bridgeworks - WAN acceleration: Accelerating healthcare
Highly commended: ID R&D - AI-powered passive facial lIveness detection
Most Innovative Use of Automation
Winner: Lloyds Banking Group and Wipro - IB Registration 3.0
Highly commended: Makutu.io - Smart City
Best AI/Machine Learning Provider
Winner: Relayto
Best Business Backup and Continuity Provider
Winner: Arcserve
Best Business Intelligence / Analytics Vendor
Winner: Humio, a CrowdStrike Company
Best Business Security Provider - Enterprise
Winner: Proofpoint
Editor's Choice: Knowbe4
Best Business Security Provider - SME
Winner: ThreeTwoFour
Best Business Software Provider
Winner: Relayto
Best Cloud Computing Provider
Winner: Red Hat
Best Networking or Communications Provider
Winner: Jacobs
Best Software-as-a-Service Provider
Winner: BrightHR
Technology Innovator of the Year
Winner: PopUp Mainframe
Highly commended: BBC News Labs
Editor's choice: Speechmatics
Editor's choice: PeaSoup Cloud