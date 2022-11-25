Tech Product Awards 2022 winners

The Technology Product Awards are unique in Computing's stable of events, in that you, our audience of UK IT leaders, choose the winners yourselves - and it's time to find out who you've selected in 2022.

In a fast-changing world the ability to pivot quickly and importantly securely has been a hallmark of the last 12 months. The companies that have prospered have fostered agility and embraced change.

So, we had a lot of entries that were helping organisations move operations to the cloud, or managing a hybrid cloud landscape, which itself means a focus on automation and usability. Good UX is often make or break in these examples.

But a pretty face isn't everything, and some of our award's tonight are for efficient back-end systems that support services providing for millions of people. Others are for security services and solutions that unfussily and unobtrusively go about protecting our precious data.

Well done and congratulations to all the winners.

AI Product of the Year

Winner: TurinTech - evoML

Editor's Choice: SmartKYC

Best Business Application

Winner: Kyocera Document Solutions UK - Kyocera Connected App

Highly commended: Lloyds Banking Group and Wipro - Fraud BOT

Best Cloud Security Product

Winner: YEO Messaging - YEO Messaging

Best Cloud Service

Winner: Epicor Software Corporation - Focus product/ module: Epicor Automation Studio

Technology Hero of the Year

Winner: Simon Watson - Kainos

Highly commended: Helen Auld - Atomic Weapons Establishment

Best Digital Transformation Product or Service - SME

Winner: Make Time Count - National solution for Diversion, sponsored by the National Police Chiefs Council

Winner: Highly commended: Game AI Group at Queen Mary University of London - TAG: Digitalisation of Tabletop Games

Best Digital Transformation Product or Service - Enterprise

Winner: Vertiv - XR App

Highly commended: Whatfix - Whatfix Digital Adoption Platform

Product of the Year

Winner: Kainos - HMPO Online Passport Application Service

Best Security Product

Winner: Beyond Encryption - Mailock

Best Security Product - Use of Cloud

Winner: Action1 - Action1 RMM

Best Security Product - Identity, Access and Authentication

Winner: Yubico - YubiKey Bio

Best Use of Open-Source Technologies

Winner: Lloyd's Banking Group and Wipro - Retail Payments

Infrastructure Product of the Year

Winner: Inoapps - Legacy Data Archiving Solution

IoT Product of the Year

Winner: Eseye - Infinity IoT Platform

Highly commended: Makutu.io Limited - Smart City

Security Innovation of the Year

Winner: Sumo Logic - Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR

Customer Project of the Year

Winner: Node4 - Places Leisure

Editor's choice: AxWay

Most Innovative Use of AI

Winner: Bridgeworks - WAN acceleration: Accelerating healthcare

Highly commended: ID R&D - AI-powered passive facial lIveness detection

Most Innovative Use of Automation

Winner: Lloyds Banking Group and Wipro - IB Registration 3.0

Highly commended: Makutu.io - Smart City

Best AI/Machine Learning Provider

Winner: Relayto

Best Business Backup and Continuity Provider

Winner: Arcserve

Best Business Intelligence / Analytics Vendor

Winner: Humio, a CrowdStrike Company

Best Business Security Provider - Enterprise

Winner: Proofpoint

Editor's Choice: Knowbe4

Best Business Security Provider - SME

Winner: ThreeTwoFour

Best Business Software Provider

Winner: Relayto

Best Cloud Computing Provider

Winner: Red Hat

Best Networking or Communications Provider

Winner: Jacobs

Best Software-as-a-Service Provider

Winner: BrightHR

Technology Innovator of the Year

Winner: PopUp Mainframe

Highly commended: BBC News Labs

Editor's choice: Speechmatics

Editor's choice: PeaSoup Cloud