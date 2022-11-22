Building a security team that looks more like society

John Leonard
clock • 3 min read
Danielle Sudai, Yota Trom, Nick Ioannou
Image:

Danielle Sudai, Yota Trom, Nick Ioannou

A monocultural cyber team makes things easy for attackers - but how to attract and retain the right people?

"It's important to understand how people think," said Nick Ioannou, Information Security Officer at property-letting platform Goodlord. "Social engineering will bypass everything we do. Therefore, we need people who think differently."

Ioannou was speaking on a panel session at the recent Computing Cybersecurity Festival concerning the pressing need for diversity on the security team. If everyone looks and thinks the same, has the same qualifications and follows the same frameworks, the social engineer's job is so much easier; but how to attract the right people into your squad?

A good place to start is at the beginning, with the recruitment process, said Yota Trom, Leadership Coach and Founder of Together in Tech. "At all levels of seniority, men will apply if they only have 50% of the requirements, but women say to me,' but I haven't done this, I haven't done that'." 

So women and other groups that are in a minority within cyber tend to underestimate their potential. In addition, job descriptions for security roles are often written with a certain type of candidate in mind, meaning that many talented people with the types of skills required in a modern team simply won't apply. 

"What I have seen over and over again, is that the most successful candidates are not necessarily the ones that they are ticking all the boxes. It's more about the personality, the culture, the mindset, the willingness to learn and grow, and even though they might not take the boxes they can still be amazing," said Trom.

Another way to open up the security culture is to encourage successful security staff to go public about their experiences, she added. 

"A lot of companies that do not realise that the best advertisement is their people. The best way you can get noticed by the talent is getting your people out there to talk about how amazing your company is, and how much everyone around them loves being part of your company."

It's important not to treat women or others who might be a minority in the security team as different in some way, said Danielle Sudai, Security Operations Lead at Deliveroo.

"I think as a manager you bring in the equal opportunities, and that means you ask them questions as professionals. For example, I would not want to be asked about my life, when I'm going to get married. That should be irrelevant in the recruitment process and later on too."

Qualifications are important, Sudai went on, but they are not a be-all-and-end-all.

"I don't see certification as a knowledge, it just shows that you have studied really hard to get it, it doesn't say you're an expert. Hands-on experience and practical knowledge are way more important. And that's something that I'm looking for when I'm recruiting, someone who's pushing to get involved in more things, even if they're not there yet. I want to create a career path for them, so they can grow and advance in my team." 

Creating a career path, a strong and open culture, and regularly checking in to find out if employees are happy with the path they've embarked upon are all vital for retention, Sudai said.

If anything, retaining good cyber security staff has become even more difficult with the arrival of remote working.

Other retention tips suggested by the panellists were mentoring and giving staff a choice of training. Goodlord sets aside £1,000 per employee, said Iounnou. "They can choose how they spend it, so towards passing exams and other training materials."

In Trom's view, it's all about maintaining a positive culture. "What are your values? What do you stand for? And how as a company do you put your people at the centre of the agenda?"

Related Topics

John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

'The youngest cyber offender I arrested was eight years old'

Health sector has a 'first mover disadvantage' in data use, says Ben Goldacre

More on Security

A cyber-attack on your supply chain: A real life case study
Security

A cyber-attack on your supply chain: A real life case study

Most organisations have a playbook for cyber attacks. The problem is that real life can unfold in ways the playbook doesn't predict.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 22 November 2022 • 5 min read
AI must be a feedback loop
Security

AI must be a feedback loop

Silent security applications create siloes

Computing Staff
clock 21 November 2022 • 1 min read
Rob Allen, ThreatLocker
Security

Good software can be as dangerous as bad, say ThreatLocker

VP of Operations explains that software organisations may not even know is running on remote devices can be used by attackers as a route to data exfiltration.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 16 November 2022 • 4 min read