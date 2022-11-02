UK has spent £6 million on Ukrainian cyber defences since February

The Government activated the Ukraine Cyber Programme immediately after Russia's invasion.
The British government has spent nearly £6.4 million on an intiative to defend Ukraine's critical national infrastructure and essential public services from Russian cyberattacks. Foreign Secreta...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders