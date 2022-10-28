What to expect at Deskflix: Identity & Access Management?

clock • 1 min read
Learn about regulation, tech developments, system security and remote access.

We are delighted to announce the agenda for Deskflix Season 5: Identity & Access Management. This exclusive digital event takes place on Tuesday 29th November, broadcast live from our studio in Covent Garden.

Identity and access management (IAM) is one of the key components of modern business, especially in the hybrid age. Workers need remote access to critical systems, but businesses are under increasing regulatory pressure to secure and protect their networks. IAM addresses both demands.

IAM's ever-increasing list of features include biometrics, behaviour analytics and AI, but this rapidly-developing area requires more than just strong technical knowledge; IT leaders also need the skills to liaise with and work across business departments. In addition, IAM's status as a manager of both digital identities and system access makes it a high-value target to attackers. Oversight and monitoring are key to maintaining control.

Agenda highlights include:

  • Keynote: Operating in a consolidate vendor market
  • Panel Discussion: Optimise the remote working experience without compromising on security
  • Fireside chat: Check your privilege - taking a zero-trust approach to IAM
  • Panel Discussion: Analysing the impact of Robotic Process Automation on IAM
  • Fireside chat: What the switch from capex to opex means for vendors and end users alike

Deskflix is Computing's bespoke virtual events platform, where you can connect with hundreds of other UK IT leaders from around the country - for free. Deskflix gives you the opportunity to put your burning questions to industry professionals as well as network with your peers and key vendors in the industry. You can also earn accreditation through CPD.

Click here to visit the website and here to secure your free place.

