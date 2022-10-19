Stealthy Windows PowerShell backdoor discovered by researchers

clock • 2 min read
Stealthy Windows powershell backdoor discovered by researchers
Image:

Stealthy Windows powershell backdoor discovered by researchers

'Fully undetectable' backdoor cannot be discovered by any security tool on VirusTotal and seems to have been developed by a skilled actor

Researchers at SafeBreach Labs claim to have uncovered a new 'fully undetectable' (FUD) PowerShell backdoor that masquerades as a component of the Windows update process to remain completely hidden from anti-malware software.

Fully undetectable backdoors are ones that are impossible to detect using any security software.

Tomer Bar, director of security research at SafeBreach, wrote in a blog post that this new malware was able to evade detection by all security scanners hosted on VirusTotal.com.

Bar said that the backdoor and its associated command-and-control (C2) backend seem to have been created by a skilled but unknown actor.

The attack campaign begins with a malicious Word document that contains a macro code that runs a PowerShell script. The malicious Word document, which was uploaded from Jordan on 25th August 2022, is named 'Apply Form.docm'.

The file's metadata suggests that this campaign was associated with an alleged spearphishing lure based on a LinkedIn job application.

The infection process starts as soon as the recipient allows the macro in the Word document to execute.

"The macro drops updater.vbs, creates a scheduled task pretending to be part of a Windows update, which will execute the updater.vbs script from a fake update folder under '%appdata%\local\Microsoft\Windows'," explained Bar.

The updater.vbs script then executes a PowerShell script that opens a remote-control backdoor on the box.

According to Bar, the malware generates two PowerShell scripts, Script.ps1 and Temp.ps1, before starting the scheduled task.

Their content is masked, kept in text boxes within the Word document, and saved to the fake update directory. As a result, VirusTotal fails to detect the scripts presence.

Script.ps1 makes a connection to the C2 server to get an ID number for the victim and to retrieve commands to carry out.

It then executes the Temp.ps1 script, which, depending on the parameters that were supplied to it by the first script, will either store data or run PowerShell commands.

Bar said the threat actor committed a critical operational security mistake by using predictable victims' IDs.

Because of this, the security researchers were able to create a script that presented the identifier of each victim to the backend system, enabling the researchers to record the interactions with the C2 server via packet capture.

SafeBreach Labs was able to reconstruct the working of the malware and the activities that it carried out with the assistance of another tool, which also enabled them to extract the encrypted commands from the acquired packages.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Amazon Labor Union defeated in New York election

Meta to sell Giphy to comply with UK ruling

More on Software

Partner content: Taking AI to ROI
Software

Partner content: Taking AI to ROI

AI continues to garner interest across industries, demonstrating clear benefits to cost savings, decision-making speed, and customer insights. However, fully realising benefits in a measurable way can prove difficult. Unsurprisingly, a return on investment...

Intel
clock 13 October 2022 • 3 min read
Partner content: The importance of hardware for building strong AI foundations
Software

Partner content: The importance of hardware for building strong AI foundations

A successful, cost-effective AI journey is built on high performance hardware. Analysing vast amounts of data quickly and accurately, a key mechanism in AI, relies on specialist technology with capable compute features. Including highly threaded workloads...

Intel
clock 12 October 2022 • 2 min read
Real world AI success stories
Software

Partner content: Real world AI success stories

The benefits of AI in enterprise environments are widely recognised. From intelligent reporting to proactive cybersecurity, and from customer insights to automating human-intensive processes, the drivers of success enabled by AI are well-known. However,...

Intel
clock 12 October 2022 • 2 min read