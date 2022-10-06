Announcing Deskflix Season 5: The Future of Identity & Access Management

Announcing Deskflix Season 5: The Future of Identity & Access Management

Join us on 29th November for an identity and access management deep-dive.

We are delighted to announce our fifth and final season of Deskflix for 2022: an exclusive digital event exploring the future of identity and access management.

Identity and access management (IAM) is one of the key components of modern business, especially in the hybrid age. Workers need remote access to critical systems, but businesses are under increasing regulatory pressure to secure and protect their networks. IAM addresses both demands.

IAM's ever-increasing list of features include biometrics, behaviour analytics and AI, but this rapidly-developing area requires more than just strong technical knowledge; IT leaders also need the skills to liaise with and work across business departments. In addition, IAM's status as a manager of both digital identities and system access makes it a high-value target to attackers. Oversight and monitoring are key to maintaining control.

Join us on 29th November for Deskflix: The Future of Identity and Access Management, where we'll look at what's coming in areas including: regulation, tech developments, system security, and remote access.

We'll announce the full agenda and speakers in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to hear who'll be joining the discussion.

Deskflix is Computing's bespoke virtual events platform, where you can connect with hundreds of other UK IT leaders from around the country - for free. Deskflix gives you the opportunity to put your burning questions to industry professionals as well as network with your peers and key vendors in the industry. You can also earn accreditation through CPD.

