Three areas to focus on when rolling out security automation

clock • 2 min read

Trend Micro's Jamie Slater on what to prioritise and why

Security automation is becoming essential for businesses of all types, particularly when incidents are overwhelming the security team, when 365x24x7 protection needs to be provided to assets and when seeking to cut costs and/or enhance legacy security systems.

There are four main challenges facing IT and security teams today, said Jamie Slater, security engineer at Trend Micro, during Computing's DeskFlix: Cloud Automation event in September.

There is the volume modern cyber attacks and the spread of data in the public cloud; there's a lack of skilled security professionals; and there's the need to create standard and predictable services with security built in from the start; and there's the requirement to comply with increasingly strict regulations.

So given these imperatives, where should organisations concentrate their security automation efforts? There are three key areas when automating IT security, Slater said.

The first is around asset creation. "As you're adding new things to your business you want to deploy security by design," he said. This includes striving for templated deployments and ensuring visibility of all deployed assets.

The second requirement is automated security monitoring, including automated log collection and centralised correlation of logs and monitoring.

"That's all focused on gathering those logs, centralising that getting rid of the siloed data, understanding what your security profile is like, what the attack surface is, and where you've got risks within the business, but also prioritising those alerts so you can see if you've got high severity CVEs, or applications with missing security control, or if someone's configured an S3 bucket and changed its settings so it's now public.

Automation is the best way to obtain this actionable intelligence, he added.

The third area of focus should be compliance, monitoring for service misconfigurations and best practice, observing deviations from compliance standards and monitoring the entire lifecycle of assets.

Using cloud security automation is similar to protecting your house. It's the difference between waking in the morning to find you've been burgled, versus the police giving you a call to say they detained a burglar outside your house," said Slater.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Computing Staff

View profile
More from Computing Staff

The top six exploits and how zero trust can mitigate them

A perfect fit: What to consider when choosing a system integrator

More on Ecommerce

Partner content: Emerging technology - why digital transformation is unsustainable without green goals
Strategy

Partner content: Emerging technology - why digital transformation is unsustainable without green goals

Lenovo
clock 18 July 2022 • 2 min read
Partner Content: Keynote series - Smarter Technology for the Next Reality
Strategy

Partner Content: Keynote series - Smarter Technology for the Next Reality

Lenovo
clock 18 July 2022 • 1 min read
Homeworking in UK more than doubles since 2019
Strategy

Homeworking in UK more than doubles since 2019

In a roundup of the latest data and analysis on the UK economy, business and jobs, the ONS confirms that remote and hybrid working has increased everywhere, but regional differences remain in terms of the extent and type of the increase.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 13 July 2022 • 3 min read