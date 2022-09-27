Join us next week for Day 1 of the IT Leaders Festival

Computing is hosting Day 1 of the IT Leaders Festival in London at the Cavendish Conference Centre on 4 October.

Machine learning? Automation? Digital transformation? Cloud integration? These are all terms that we have heard in recent years, but as with all technology, their origins lay further back than most consider. Yet only now are these technologies advancing at an unprecedented rate with their adoption and implementation still to reach their full potential.

The thought leaders, IT departments, and tech teams who will turn these technologies into the tools and services that will revolutionise our workplaces and homes are helping to lay the foundations for the next stage in technology's expansion. Despite this, the demand for tech specialists is at an all-time high. With industry veterans changing employers in swathes and Gen Z entering the workforce, there is a renewed confidence and idealism in the role they play, but that also includes a host of new expectations for their employers.

Who's speaking?

We're delighted to be joined by Phil Jordan, Group CIO of Sainsbury's, who will open the event with a keynote session exploring Adopting Future Operating Models Today.

Attendees can also look forward to a session on Real applications for the blockchain, smart-contracts and NFTs with Nick Hodder, Associate Director of Transformations at the Imperial War Museum, as well as a session from Charles Radclyffe, CEO of Ethics Grade on how the metaverse can bring you the best of both worlds through a live demonstration.

We are also pleased to welcome Tree Hall, CEO of Charity IT Leaders and Henry Shelford, CEO of ADHD UK who form part of a panel discussion on recruiting a neurodiverse workforce.

Why attend?

Day 1 of the festival will be an experience not to be missed, with IT leaders coming together to hear visionary speakers, being first to learn Computing's proprietary industry research, collaborate with peers and come away with new thinking that will create actionable change. Join us in London to connect with over 100 IT leaders, network with sponsors, ask industry experts your burning questions and earn certification through CPD.

By joining us for Day 1 in London, you will also receive complimentary access to our second day, which takes place live online on 11 October and will cover topics such as AI & Machine Learning, the role of the CIO, cybersecurity and the data divide.

We look forward to welcoming you to the IT Leaders Festival 2022. Click here to view the website, here to register for Day 1 at the Cavendish Conference Centre and here to register for days 2&3 broadcast online from our Convent Garden studio.