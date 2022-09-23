Cloud Excellence Awards 2022 - Winners announced

Congratulations to all of our 2022 winners
Computing was delighted to announce our 2022 Cloud Excellence Awards winners at an exclusive awards ceremony at One Whitehall Place, London last night.
The awards recognise the very best of the UK's cloud industry, from the most innovative and compelling products and vendors, through to the top use cases from end-user firms.
The competition gets tougher and tougher each year, so taking home the prize at the Cloud Excellence Awards really is a fantastic achievement - congratulations to all of our 2022 winners!
Click here to view our photos from last night's awards.
2022 winners:
Best Cloud Project
Winner: Accenture & Vodafone
Highly commended: Creative ITC & Royal BAM Group - The Digital Construction Workplace
Best Use of AI in the Cloud
Winner: Kaluza - Kaluza Agent Platform
Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud
Winner: HMPO
Highly commended: Softwire - Softwire and Moorfields Eye Hospital
Cloud Security Product of the Year - Large Enterprises
Winner: Lloyds Banking Group - AWS SaaS Hub by Core Platforms and Cloud COE
Highly commended: Rapid7
Cloud Security Product of the Year - SMEs
Winner: Striple OLT
Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service
Winner: Boston Limited
Best Cloud Finance Solution
Winner: bluQube
Highly commended: NTT Data
Cloud Data Management Solution of the Year
Winner: Content Guru - storm CKS
Best Cloud Automation Solution
Winner: Sidetrade - Aimie
Cloud DR and Continuity Product of the Year
Winner: Assurestor - DR and Continuity Services
Cloud Development Platform of the Year
Winner: Vodafone - PACe
Multi / Hybrid Cloud Product of the Year
Winner: Leostream Corporation
Cloud IoT Product of the Year
Winner: Kaluza - Vehicle-to-Grid
Software-Defined / Hyperconverged Infrastructure Product of the Year
Winner: Sunlight
Cloud Management Solution of the Year
Winner: Cisco ThousandEyes - Internet Insights: Application Outages
Cloud Integration Product of the Year
Winner: Ava Security
MSP of the Year
Winner: Transputec
Highly commended: Stripe OLT
Cloud Vendor of the Year
Winner: Veeam
Highly commended: UKCloud
Best Cloud Support Provider
Winner: Creative ITC
Best Cloud Access Security Broker
Winner: Vodafone
Cloud Professional of the Year
Winner: Christopher Livermore - Centrica
Special award: Best Emergence from the Pandemic
Winner: Kocho