Cloud Excellence Awards 2022 - Winners announced

Computing was delighted to announce our 2022 Cloud Excellence Awards winners at an exclusive awards ceremony at One Whitehall Place, London last night.

The awards recognise the very best of the UK's cloud industry, from the most innovative and compelling products and vendors, through to the top use cases from end-user firms.

The competition gets tougher and tougher each year, so taking home the prize at the Cloud Excellence Awards really is a fantastic achievement - congratulations to all of our 2022 winners!

Click here to view our photos from last night's awards.

2022 winners:

Best Cloud Project

Winner: Accenture & Vodafone

Highly commended: Creative ITC & Royal BAM Group - The Digital Construction Workplace

Best Use of AI in the Cloud

Winner: Kaluza - Kaluza Agent Platform

Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud

Winner: HMPO

Highly commended: Softwire - Softwire and Moorfields Eye Hospital

Cloud Security Product of the Year - Large Enterprises

Winner: Lloyds Banking Group - AWS SaaS Hub by Core Platforms and Cloud COE

Highly commended: Rapid7

Cloud Security Product of the Year - SMEs

Winner: Striple OLT

Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service

Winner: Boston Limited

Best Cloud Finance Solution

Winner: bluQube

Highly commended: NTT Data

Cloud Data Management Solution of the Year

Winner: Content Guru - storm CKS

Best Cloud Automation Solution

Winner: Sidetrade - Aimie

Cloud DR and Continuity Product of the Year

Winner: Assurestor - DR and Continuity Services

Cloud Development Platform of the Year

Winner: Vodafone - PACe

Multi / Hybrid Cloud Product of the Year

Winner: Leostream Corporation

Cloud IoT Product of the Year

Winner: Kaluza - Vehicle-to-Grid

Software-Defined / Hyperconverged Infrastructure Product of the Year

Winner: Sunlight

Cloud Management Solution of the Year

Winner: Cisco ThousandEyes - Internet Insights: Application Outages

Cloud Integration Product of the Year

Winner: Ava Security

MSP of the Year

Winner: Transputec

Highly commended: Stripe OLT

Cloud Vendor of the Year

Winner: Veeam

Highly commended: UKCloud

Best Cloud Support Provider

Winner: Creative ITC

Best Cloud Access Security Broker

Winner: Vodafone

Cloud Professional of the Year

Winner: Christopher Livermore - Centrica

Special award: Best Emergence from the Pandemic

Winner: Kocho