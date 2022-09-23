Cloud Excellence Awards 2022 - Winners announced

clock • 2 min read
Cloud Excellence Awards 2022 - Winners announced

Congratulations to all of our 2022 winners

Computing was delighted to announce our 2022 Cloud Excellence Awards winners at an exclusive awards ceremony at One Whitehall Place, London last night.

The awards recognise the very best of the UK's cloud industry, from the most innovative and compelling products and vendors, through to the top use cases from end-user firms.

The competition gets tougher and tougher each year, so taking home the prize at the Cloud Excellence Awards really is a fantastic achievement - congratulations to all of our 2022 winners!

Click here to view our photos from last night's awards.

2022 winners:

Best Cloud Project

Winner: Accenture & Vodafone

Highly commended: Creative ITC & Royal BAM Group - The Digital Construction Workplace

Best Use of AI in the Cloud

Winner: Kaluza - Kaluza Agent Platform

Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud

Winner: HMPO

Highly commended: Softwire - Softwire and Moorfields Eye Hospital

Cloud Security Product of the Year - Large Enterprises

Winner: Lloyds Banking Group - AWS SaaS Hub by Core Platforms and Cloud COE

Highly commended: Rapid7

Cloud Security Product of the Year - SMEs

Winner: Striple OLT

Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service

Winner: Boston Limited

Best Cloud Finance Solution

Winner: bluQube

Highly commended: NTT Data

Cloud Data Management Solution of the Year

Winner: Content Guru - storm CKS

Best Cloud Automation Solution

Winner: Sidetrade - Aimie

Cloud DR and Continuity Product of the Year

Winner: Assurestor - DR and Continuity Services

Cloud Development Platform of the Year

Winner: Vodafone - PACe

Multi / Hybrid Cloud Product of the Year

Winner: Leostream Corporation

Cloud IoT Product of the Year

Winner: Kaluza - Vehicle-to-Grid

Software-Defined / Hyperconverged Infrastructure Product of the Year

Winner: Sunlight

Cloud Management Solution of the Year

Winner: Cisco ThousandEyes - Internet Insights: Application Outages

Cloud Integration Product of the Year

Winner: Ava Security

MSP of the Year

Winner: Transputec

Highly commended: Stripe OLT

Cloud Vendor of the Year

Winner: Veeam

Highly commended: UKCloud

Best Cloud Support Provider

Winner: Creative ITC

Best Cloud Access Security Broker

Winner: Vodafone

Cloud Professional of the Year

Winner: Christopher Livermore - Centrica

Special award: Best Emergence from the Pandemic

Winner: Kocho

 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Computing Staff

View profile
More from Computing Staff

Darktrace: We're not here to get rid of security teams

Ethics Grade CEO talks metaverse at IT Leaders Festival

More on Software

Big three hyperscalers under scrutiny
Cloud and Infrastructure

Ofcom launches probe of UK cloud services market

Regulator will examine the position of Amazon, Microsoft and Google in the cloud services market with the aim of ensuring that digital communications markets are working for UK businesses and consumers.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 22 September 2022 • 2 min read
Industry Voice: HCI - The challenges and benefits of consolidating your on-prem infrastructure
Cloud and Infrastructure

Industry Voice: HCI - The challenges and benefits of consolidating your on-prem infrastructure

Lenovo
clock 26 August 2022 • 5 min read
Automation everywhere - a look at what UK organisations are automating and why
Cloud and Infrastructure

Automation everywhere - a look at what UK organisations are automating and why

In a technological society automation is a necessity, but care must be taken in its rollout

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 25 August 2022 • 5 min read