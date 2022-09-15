The DevOps Excellence Awards are back for 2023!

We are delighted to announce the return of the highly-anticipated DevOps Excellence Awards.

These awards showcase outstanding achievements from organisations, personalities and solutions that have successfully applied DevOps methodologies.

The benefits of DevOps are widely recognised across the industry, bringing agility, innovation and resilience to any business. But implementing the workflows and, just as importantly, culture is still a sticking point. Approaches to DevOps continue to evolve.

Beyond bringing dev and ops teams together, DevOps is also now about delivering value to customers, recognising the human aspect of collaboration and communication, and realising how it can enhance areas of the business beyond traditional tech teams.

The DevOps Excellence Awards recognise and celebrate the best of every organisation, team, individual, product and tool. With a range of categories covering every stage of progress across the industry, there has been space for everyone to enter and have the opportunity to celebrate their success.

There are 21 categories on offer in 2023's awards, including DevOps Team of the Year, Best DevOps Security Tool, DevOps Project of the Year and DevOps Tool / Product of the Year.

Entries for next year's awards are now open and will close on Friday 13th January, so make sure to get your entries in on time to be celebrated as a true DevOps innovator.

We will be announcing our 2023 winners at an exclusive awards ceremony in London on Thursday 23rd March - the perfect opportunity to rewards your teams for their hard work.

Click here to view this year's categories and click here to start your entries.