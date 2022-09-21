Ethics Grade CEO talks metaverse at IT Leaders Festival

Charles Radclyffe will also examine existing and upcoming VR and haptic technologies.

We are delighted to welcome Charles Radclyffe, CEO of Ethics Grade, to the first day line up of the IT Leaders Festival 2022. Presenting live in London on 4th October, Charles will take attendees through a live metaverse walkthrough.

The number of online meetings we have has increased dramatically since their overnight adoption only a few years ago. They are convenient but often lack the feeling of unison face-to-face meetings provide. In this session, you will see how the metaverse can bring you the best of both worlds through a live demonstration.

Charles will explore what a metaverse experience offers that a standard virtual meeting cannot, as well as examining current and upcoming VR and haptic technology and their applications in the workplace.

This session will also outline how you can tailor your avatar and environment to match your organisation's style.

Day One of the IT Leaders Festival will take place on 4th October, live at the Cavendish Conference Centre in London. It's an exclusive opportunity for IT leaders from end user companies to hear from our visionary speakers, learn from Computing's proprietary industry research, collaborate with peers and come away with new thinking that will create actionable change.

The Festival will then continue on 11th October with a virtual day live from our studio in Covent Garden, where industry professionals can hear new case studies and get involved in industry discussions and practitioner deep dives. By registering for the first day, you will automatically receive complimentary access to the virtual day.

If you are a senior IT professional from an end user company, please click here to register your free place for days 1 & 2 now.

To register for day 2 (online), please click here.

 

 

