Delays at Manchester hospitals as they switch to new IT system

Patients face delays after Manchester hospitals switch to new IT system

Patients in Manchester experienced delays of more than 12 hours for nearly two days after hospitals managed by the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT) moved to a new IT system last week.

Some patients were turned away from appointments, while there were lengthy wait times reported at the A&E departments of Wythenshawe Hospital and Manchester Royal Infirmary (MRI).

One patient told the Manchester Evening News that she was a patient at Wythenshawe's A&E department and had arrived at the hospital on September 8 at 4.45 p.m. She was eventually attended by the staff after 16.5 hours.

"A new computer system was put into use across the hospital yesterday and today they are in chaos because of it," she said.

Another Wythenshawe patient informed the news outlet of a 12-hour wait at the A&E department.

Patients at Manchester Royal Infirmary (MRI) were also warned that the transition to a new IT system might result in delays.

"They've changed all the computer systems in hospital," a patient at MRI stated on Friday.

"Nurses are saying that's causing a backlog. There were a few people who had been here since 9am."

According to reports, North Manchester General Hospital on Thursday turned away patients because consultants couldn't access their medical records.

At the entrance of a hospital, guests were met with a notice informing them that clinics may be delayed owing to the introduction of a new computer system.

A spokesperson for Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust expressed regret for any disruption patients may have experienced.

"Thousands of patients use our services every day, and we would apologise for any inconvenience. We have been facing particularly high demand recently, and anyone with a minor ailment is likely to be waiting longer than we would want," the spokesperson said.

"The NHS 111 service is available 24/7 to call or online, and will direct you to the quickest access for your particular healthcare issue. Our Patient Advice and Liaison team are always available to discuss things further with patients."

MFT went live with its new electronic patient record (EPR) system on Thursday; the system is called Hive and it is backed by the software firm Epic.

According to MFT, Hive will streamline hundreds of different current systems across hospitals, departments, and services by providing a single, trust-wide healthcare record for every patient.

It would be easier for everyone if all patient information is kept in one location, according to MFT, since patients won't have to repeat their information across many departments and services.

Patients will also have more control over their own care, thanks to MyMFT, a special online patient portal and mobile application.

"MFT is entering into a really exciting time of great change," said Jane Eddleston, Group Medical Director.

"Embracing technology is central to advancing the health care we provide and Hive will improve patient safety and experience across all our hospitals for years to come," Eddleston added.

Julia Bridgewater, Group Chief Operating Officer and Hive Senior Responsible Officer at MFT said: "I'm delighted to announce that Hive is now live across at MFT. Hive will transform how we are able to work together across departments and professions to best care for our patients."

"Hive is an ongoing programme of transformation. Our journey will now continue, as we refine the system, roll out new and improved features and continue to improve how we care for patients."