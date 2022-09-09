IT industry pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The IT industry remembers Queen Elizabeth today, after her death at the age of 96 yesterday afternoon.

The Royal Family announced the news in a statement, confirming the Queen had passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle with her family in attendance.

Her eldest son, the new King Charles III, said: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

Messages of condolence and sadness have poured in for the country's longest-reigning monarch, who saw technology progress from mechanical calculators to VR headsets - and was proficient with Zoom.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote of the Queen's "steadfast leadership and public service," and Microsoft founder Bill Gates was "honoured" to have met her:

Sending our deepest condolences to the people of the UK and around the world mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Her steadfast leadership and public service have been a constant through many of our lifetimes. She will be missed. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) September 8, 2022

I feel honored to have met HM Queen Elizabeth, and I am very sad to hear of her passing. My deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the British people. https://t.co/fPbpAt5ILv — Bill Gates (@BillGates) September 8, 2022

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said, "I can think of no one who better personified duty."

I can think of no one who better personified duty. My deepest condolences to all the Brits mourning her passing today. https://t.co/rCkagaglET — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) September 8, 2022

Michael Dell sent condolences to the many people around the world in mourning today:

We share in the world's sadness at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We send our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the British Royal Family and to the many people across the world mourning her loss. — Michael Dell (@MichaelDell) September 8, 2022

And Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins said the Queen left "a lasting legacy that would forever be remembered."

My heart goes out to the Royal Family and everyone affected by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. Her steadfast leadership through historic times leaves a lasting legacy that will forever be remembered. Rest in peace. — Chuck Robbins (@ChuckRobbins) September 8, 2022

UK IT leaders have also shared their thoughts. Aaron Powell, formerly of UCAS and now interim director of digital, data and technology at The Pensions Regulator, expressed his hope that "as a family and as a nation we will rise again and find a new foundation."

And Alexandra Foster, director of manufacturing, digital industries & financial services at BT, remembered the Queen as a "truly AMAZING woman."