IT industry pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Vendors and CIOs remember Her Majesty, who served her country for 70 years

Tom Allen
clock • 2 min read
The IT industry remembers Queen Elizabeth today, after her death at the age of 96 yesterday afternoon.

The Royal Family announced the news in a statement, confirming the Queen had passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle with her family in attendance.

Her eldest son, the new King Charles III, said: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

Messages of condolence and sadness have poured in for the country's longest-reigning monarch, who saw technology progress from mechanical calculators to VR headsets - and was proficient with Zoom.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote of the Queen's "steadfast leadership and public service," and Microsoft founder Bill Gates was "honoured" to have met her:

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said, "I can think of no one who better personified duty."

Michael Dell sent condolences to the many people around the world in mourning today:

And Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins said the Queen left "a lasting legacy that would forever be remembered."

UK IT leaders have also shared their thoughts. Aaron Powell, formerly of UCAS and now interim director of digital, data and technology at The Pensions Regulator, expressed his hope that "as a family and as a nation we will rise again and find a new foundation."

And Alexandra Foster, director of manufacturing, digital industries & financial services at BT, remembered the Queen as a "truly AMAZING woman."

Tom Allen
Tom Allen

