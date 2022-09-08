Three things IT Leaders can learn from the Queen

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has died, but her lessons live on for all leaders

Queen Elizabeth II (credit: kylieellway)
Queen Elizabeth II reigned for over 70 years, in that time navigating herself, her family and her country through a myriad of challenges of all kinds.

Buckingham Palace announced her death on the 8th September 2022 following a short illness, however her lessons will live on for generations.

Leaders of all kinds can learn much from her life, and the way she conducted herself in often challenging and hostile conditions.

1. Be calm under pressure

The Queen was cherished by many for being a fixed anchor in a constantly changing world. A reassuring presence whose calmness and quiet authority could be relied upon in any circumstance.

She led the monarchy through many times of turbulence including wars, family strife and times when public opinion seemed set to turn against her.

Leadership can be a fraught business, especially in times of change. Learning how to remain calm and maintain a clear vision can be an essential skill, and one for which Queen Elizabeth was an exemplar.

2. Be a servant leader

Queen Elizabeth II was nothing if not dutiful. Being crowned when she was just 25-years old she attended thousands of events each year, from opening Parliament to receiving and entertaining visiting dignitaries, through to discharging other duties such as her regular meetings with various Prime Ministers and granting Royal Assent to new legislation.

This translates well to the idea that leading people and teams is simultaneously serving them. Removing ego and arrogance from leadership whilst retaining gravitas and authority is one of the principle lessons we can learn from The Queen's reign.

3. Lead, but also collaborate

Whilst Head of State and a figurehead, The Queen was also part of a wider team. Not just as part of her family with whom she shared many responsibilities, but also with her advisors at the Palace.

The best leaders recognise that they don't have all of the answers themselves. Being an effective leader involves listening to others, actively seeking information and advice, then making the best decision possible at that moment.

Leaders who believe they can do it all alone at worst will fail, and at best will be beaten by others who work as part of a team.

 

