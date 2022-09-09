IWM's Nick Hodder will talk NFTs and blockchain at IT Leaders Festival

Computing is delighted to welcome Nick Hodder, Associate Director of Transformations at the Imperial War Museum, to the IT Leaders Festival day 1 line-up. Nick will lead a session exploring real applications for the blockchain, smart-contracts and NFTs.

But wait - non-fungible tokens? Cryptocurrencies? Blockchain? These are just fads, aren't they? Well, no. The value of the assets might go up and down like a rollercoaster, but for many applications it's proving to be a sound technology. As governments and organisations begin to create their own blockchain applications and currencies, it seems as though forms of digital, decentralised money and applications are here to stay.

Nick will outline how the Imperial War Museum approaches the metaverse, NFTs and the future of online engagement. Attendees will learn what practical applications smart-contract and blockchain technology can play in different forms of organisation, as well as the role cryptocurrencies, NFTs and blockchain can play in your digital transformation.

Day 1 of the IT Leaders Festival will take place on 4th October at the Cavendish Conference Centre in London. It's an exclusive opportunity for IT leaders from end user companies to hear from our visionary speakers, learn from Computing's proprietary industry research, collaborate with peers and come away with new thinking that will create actionable change.

The Festival will then continue on 11th October with a virtual day live from our studio in Covent Garden, where industry professionals can hear new case studies and get involved in industry discussions and practitioner deep dives. By registering for day 1, you will automatically receive complimentary access to the virtual day.

