Nvidia and AMD ordered to stop sales of their top AI chips to China

Nvidia says it is working with customers in China to fulfil their planned or future product orders with alternative products
The US government has ordered two of the most successful chipmakers in the country, Nvidia and AMD, to cease selling their most advanced chips to China, arguing that they could be used in artificia...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders