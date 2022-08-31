Balanced Life founder joins IT Leaders Festival

Balanced Life founder joins IT Leaders Festival

Jeremy Cooper will speak about the leadership dilemma of transformation

Computing is delighted to welcome Jeremy Cooper, founder of Balanced Life, to the IT Leaders Festival Day 1 line-up. Jeremy will lead a session exploring the leadership dilemma of transformation.

For IT leaders, digital transformation is a necessary step in keeping your organisation competitive, but the process opens up a host of worries for leaders and employees alike. This can leave many leaders with a dilemma: what do I want to make changes to first? Tech or culture?

Jeremy will explore how to manage our expectations of rapid change with clear goals and an idea of what success should look like for your organisation.

Register here

This session will also focus on keeping existing teams aligned with goals as new teams join and a new company culture flourishes, as well as examining the tools and guidance you can give employees to help them manage the transition as comfortably as possible

Day 1 of the IT Leaders Festival will take place on 4th October, live at the Cavendish Conference Centre in London. It's an exclusive opportunity for IT leaders from end user companies to hear from our visionary speakers, learn from Computing's proprietary industry research, collaborate with peers and come away with new thinking that will create actionable change.

The Festival will then continue on 11th October with a virtual day live from our studio in Covent Garden, where industry professionals can hear new case studies and get involved in industry discussions and practitioner deep dives. By registering for day 1, you will automatically receive complimentary access to the virtual day.

If you are a senior IT professional from an end user company, please click here to register your free place for days 1 & 2 now.

To register for day 2 (online), please click here.

 

 

