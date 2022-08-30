What can you expect at Deskflix: Cloud Automation?

Learn all about how your peers are using cloud, and where the key trends defining the market in the near future.
We are delighted to announce the agenda for Deskflix Season 4: The Future of Cloud Automation. This exclusive digital event takes place on Wednesday 21st September, broadcast live from our studio i...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders